Russia Ukraine war has entered its 17th day today with no resolution in sight. The situation remains critical in Ukrainian crities like Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv in others. Reports coming in from Ukraine suggest that explosions are being heard in Kyiv and heavy fighting is taking place outside the cities of Kyiv. Ukraine has claimed that Russia has kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov and there is a high probability that Russia may intensify missile strikes and shelling.
Amid fears of a fresh round of Russian invasion, US and its allies have imposed new sanctions on Russia. It has announced further actions against Russian elites, exports of US luxury goods to Russia and Belarus and an import ban on Russian alcohol, seafood and non-industrial diamonds. However, Biden once again clarified that US will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine.
In a televised address, Joe Biden said that he discussed the ongoing security, humanitarian and economic assistance for Ukrainians with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy. Biden assured that US will defend every inch of NATO territory with full might of a united and galvanised NATO but it will not fight a direct war with Russia as a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia would be World War 3 and that is something that must be prevented.
Live Updates
Ukraine temporarily abolishes excise tax and reduces VAT on fuel
Ukraine has temporarily abolished excise tax and reduces VAT on fuel. Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has said that the changes are intended to avoid fuel shortages at gas stations & curb any sharp rise in price of gas.
$578 million mega yacht owned by Russian oligarch Andrey Melnichenko seized
Italy seizes $578 million mega yacht owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Andrey Melnichenko. The vessel, called “SY A,” is one of the largest superyachts in the world, according to its manufacturer, Nobiskrug.
Ukraine starts repairing damaged power lines near Chornobyl power plant
Ukrainian technicians have started repairing damaged power lines to the power plant site to restore electricity supply that was cut off earlier in the week.
Mariupol's situation critical as Russia intensifies attack
Ukrainian officials have said that Mariupol's situation remains critical as Russian forces tighten their noose around the Black Sea port. The death toll from shelling and a 12-day blockade has neared 1,600. Meanwhile, the evacuations from four cities has dropped sharply to 7,144 people.
Ukraine's capital #Kyiv risks being surrounded, with Russian forces moving in on areas north and west of the city, the Ukrainian military says, with some suburbs heavily bombarded. Three other major cities are effectively besieged. Latest developments: ➡️ https://t.co/D6b32B47jZ pic.twitter.com/15bU9bC6RW— AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 11, 2022