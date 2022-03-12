Russia Ukraine war has entered its 17th day today with no resolution in sight. The situation remains critical in Ukrainian crities like Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv in others. Reports coming in from Ukraine suggest that explosions are being heard in Kyiv and heavy fighting is taking place outside the cities of Kyiv. Ukraine has claimed that Russia has kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov and there is a high probability that Russia may intensify missile strikes and shelling.

Amid fears of a fresh round of Russian invasion, US and its allies have imposed new sanctions on Russia. It has announced further actions against Russian elites, exports of US luxury goods to Russia and Belarus and an import ban on Russian alcohol, seafood and non-industrial diamonds. However, Biden once again clarified that US will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine.

In a televised address, Joe Biden said that he discussed the ongoing security, humanitarian and economic assistance for Ukrainians with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy. Biden assured that US will defend every inch of NATO territory with full might of a united and galvanised NATO but it will not fight a direct war with Russia as a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia would be World War 3 and that is something that must be prevented.