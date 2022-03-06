Live Updates
16 gas distribution stations shut in Ukraine due to Russian military operations, state-run media reported citing the operator
The oblasts where the gas distribution stations were shut down include Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Donetsk and Luhansk, the state-run media reported.
Russian envoy urges US for dialogue to strengthen strategic stability
US Senator Rick Scott said in an interview, that is yet to air, that sending US troops to Ukraine should not be completely ruled out. "You should always keep all your options open ... I don't think you should ever take it off the table," Scott said as quoted by The Hill. Commenting on Scott's statements, Antonov told journalists that the "Anti-Russian rhetoric in the US has reached the point of absurdity. There is an impression that local politicians are not fully aware of their statements. The slogans voiced in Washington are becoming more and more irresponsible, provocative, and, most importantly, extremely risky for international security."