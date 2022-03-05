As the Russia Ukraine war enters its ninth day, resolution between the two countries seems no way close. Despite two round of talks, the Russian aggression on major Ukrainian cities like Kiev and Kharkiv continues. In these 9 days, a lot has happened. US and its allies have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia, Ukraine has become a part of EU and several sessions of UNSC have taken place to determine how to end the war.

Meanwhile, India, who is standing on a critical juncture with thousands of Indians stuck in Ukraine, has called for a peaceful and diplomatic solution. Meanwhile, several flights are operating under Operation Ganga to bring Indian nationals back home.

A day after Russia targeted Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Russia has now gone ahead to closing in on Ukraine’s second largest nuclear facility. US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at the UN that Russian forces are now 20 miles and closing from Ukraine’s second largest nuclear facility – the Yuzhnoukrainsk Nuclear Power Station in southern Ukraine’s Mykolaiv Oblast. As per the Mayor of Ukraine, Russian forces have also blocked strategic Ukrainian port city Mariupol.

Meanwhile, NATO refused to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, stating that it could provoke widespread war in Europe with Russia. Criticising the move, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that NATO had given “the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages”