As the Russia Ukraine war enters its ninth day, resolution between the two countries seems no way close. Despite two round of talks, the Russian aggression on major Ukrainian cities like Kiev and Kharkiv continues. In these 9 days, a lot has happened. US and its allies have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia, Ukraine has become a part of EU and several sessions of UNSC have taken place to determine how to end the war.
Meanwhile, India, who is standing on a critical juncture with thousands of Indians stuck in Ukraine, has called for a peaceful and diplomatic solution. Meanwhile, several flights are operating under Operation Ganga to bring Indian nationals back home.A
A day after Russia targeted Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Russia has now gone ahead to closing in on Ukraine’s second largest nuclear facility. US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at the UN that Russian forces are now 20 miles and closing from Ukraine’s second largest nuclear facility – the Yuzhnoukrainsk Nuclear Power Station in southern Ukraine’s Mykolaiv Oblast. As per the Mayor of Ukraine, Russian forces have also blocked strategic Ukrainian port city Mariupol.
Meanwhile, NATO refused to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, stating that it could provoke widespread war in Europe with Russia. Criticising the move, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that NATO had given “the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages”
Live Updates
Ex Ukrainian PM slams Zelenskyy
Ex-Ukrainian PM Mykola Azarov has told Sputnik that Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to use nuclear plant provocation to make the west impose no-fly zone. She further stated that Kiev has technical capabilities for nuclear development.
#URGENT | Zelensky wanted to use nuclear plant provocation to make West impose no-fly zone - ex-Ukrainian PMhttps://t.co/AOnGaTAgZK pic.twitter.com/wafsYWAL8b— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 5, 2022
Russia declares temporary ceasefire in Ukraine
BIG BREAKING! Russia has declared ceasefire in Ukraine from 06:00 GMT to open humanitarian corridors for civilians.
#BREAKING | Russia declares ceasefire in Ukraine from 06:00 GMT to open humanitarian corridors for civilianshttps://t.co/9dUl99UrOV pic.twitter.com/zK4gpPbdnb— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 5, 2022
Canada likely to announce new sanctions against Russia
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Europe from March 6- 11 to coordinate new sanctions against Russia and show support for Ukraine.
Singapore announces sanctions on Russia
Singapore announces sanctions against Russia. These sanctions include four banks and an export ban on electronics, computers and military items.
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, spoke in Parliament about why Singapore condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the lessons Singapore can learn from this situation.— Singapore Government (@govsingapore) March 1, 2022
Read his full statement here: https://t.co/RgpJMCmA9f
Credit: @MFAsg
Air raid alert in Sumy Oblast
Air raid alert goes off in Lebedyn in Sumy Oblast. Residents have been asked to go to the nearest shelter.
Zelenskyy slams NATO
Zelensky has slammed NATO by saying it has given "the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages" by refusing to declare Ukraine a no-fly zone.
Volodymyr Zelensky to address US Senate today
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the US Senate today. His virtual address in scheduled in the morning Washington time at the request of Ukraine.
Mariupol 'blockaded' by Russia
Strategic Ukrainian port city Mariupol 'blockaded' by Russian forces: Mayor
#BREAKING Strategic Ukrainian port city Mariupol 'blockaded' by Russian forces: mayor pic.twitter.com/QXHUKqmdmd— AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 5, 2022