As the Russia Ukraine war enters its ninth day, resolution between the two countries seems no way close. Despite two round of talks, the Russian aggression on major Ukrainian cities like Kiev and Kharkiv continues. In these 9 days, a lot has happened. US and its allies have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia, Ukraine has become a part of EU and several sessions of UNSC have taken place to determine how to end the war.

Meanwhile, India, who is standing on a critical juncture with thousands of Indians stuck in Ukraine, has called for a peaceful and diplomatic solution. Meanwhile, several flights are operating under Operation Ganga to bring Indian nationals back home.A

A day after Russia targeted Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Russia has now gone ahead to closing in on Ukraine’s second largest nuclear facility. US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at the UN that Russian forces are now 20 miles and closing from Ukraine’s second largest nuclear facility – the Yuzhnoukrainsk Nuclear Power Station in southern Ukraine’s Mykolaiv Oblast. As per the Mayor of Ukraine, Russian forces have also blocked strategic Ukrainian port city Mariupol.

Meanwhile, NATO refused to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, stating that it could provoke widespread war in Europe with Russia. Criticising the move, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that NATO had given “the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages”

Live Updates

01:19 (IST)

Ex Ukrainian PM slams Zelenskyy

Ex-Ukrainian PM Mykola Azarov has told Sputnik that Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to use nuclear plant provocation to make the west impose no-fly zone. She further stated that Kiev has technical capabilities for nuclear development.

12:09 (IST)

Russia declares temporary ceasefire in Ukraine

BIG BREAKING! Russia has declared ceasefire in Ukraine from 06:00 GMT to open humanitarian corridors for civilians.

11:23 (IST)

Canada likely to announce new sanctions against Russia

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Europe from March 6- 11 to coordinate new sanctions against Russia and show support for Ukraine.

11:22 (IST)

Singapore announces sanctions on Russia

Singapore announces sanctions against Russia. These sanctions include four banks and an export ban on electronics, computers and military items.

11:19 (IST)

Air raid alert in Sumy Oblast

Air raid alert goes off in Lebedyn in Sumy Oblast. Residents have been asked to go to the nearest shelter.

09:51 (IST)

Zelenskyy slams NATO

Zelensky has slammed NATO by saying it has given "the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages" by refusing to declare Ukraine a no-fly zone.

09:48 (IST)

Volodymyr Zelensky to address US Senate today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the US Senate today. His virtual address in scheduled in the morning Washington time at the request of Ukraine.

09:46 (IST)

Mariupol 'blockaded' by Russia

Strategic Ukrainian port city Mariupol 'blockaded' by Russian forces: Mayor

 