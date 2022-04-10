Hours after a missile strike killed at least 52 people people and injured more than 100 others at a train station

Despite Russian attacks on civilians that have shocked the world, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he is dedicated to pushing for peace, and he reaffirmed his call for countries to supply more arms ahead of an expected rise in fighting in the country’s east.

However, Civilian evacuations advanced in battle-scarred eastern Ukraine, only hours after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and injured more than 100 others at a train station where tens of thousands waited to flee before a Russian onslaught.

Ukrainian officials have urged residents to flee the country ahead of an impending Russian attack in the east.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has blasted Russia’s missile strike on an eastern train station as yet another war crime and has stated that Ukraine expects a strong international response.

The president assured Ukrainians that tremendous efforts would be made to “determine every minute of who did what” so that those guilty of the attack would be held accountable.

Zelenskyy also stated that he spoke with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday and pushed the EU to impose a complete ban on Russian oil and gas.