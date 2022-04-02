This comes amid the volatile political scenario in Pakistan where Imran Khan is set to face a no-confidence motion supported by the united opposition and many disgruntled ruling party lawmakers.

In an apparent reference to United Kingdom, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that his Russia visit angered a “powerful country”. Speaking at the Islamabad Security Dialogue, Khan said as reported by Geo TV, “Today, I read the statement of the British Foreign Secretary that mentioned that they cannot say anything to India as it is an independent state — I don’t blame them for this support, this is our mistake.”

This comes amid the volatile political scenario in Pakistan where Imran Khan is set to face a no-confidence motion supported by the united opposition and many disgruntled ruling party lawmakers. On the other hand, the West is strongly opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During his address to Pakistan on Thursday, Imran Khan said that he wanted an independent foreign policy for Pakistan. He also hinted at the involvement of the US in destabilizing his government. He further stated that Pakistan being an ally of the US in the 80s during Soviet invasion of Afghanistan was a wrong move. “Being an ally of the US in 80s was a mistake.”

Under the Islamabad Security Dialogue, Pakistan is hosting 17 international speakers from the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Russia, European Union, Japan, the Philippines and other countries.



