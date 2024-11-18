Russia Vows ‘Tangible’ Response If US Missiles Used Against Its Territory

The decision, made just months before Biden’s term ends, lifts a long-standing condition that barred Ukraine from using Western weapons to strike Russian soil.

Russia has issued a stark warning in response to the United States’ approval of long-range missiles for Ukraine, stating that such an action will prompt “an appropriate and tangible” response. The foreign ministry added that any attack inside Russian territory using these missiles would be seen as direct involvement by the US and its allies in the ongoing war.

Biden’s Decision Marks a Major Shift in US Policy

It remains uncertain whether President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to end the Russia-Ukraine war, was consulted about this decision. It is unclear whether Trump will continue with this policy when he assumes office.

Ukraine Receives Long-Range Missiles: A Game-Changer in the War

Ukraine has long had access to US ATACMS missiles with a range of 300 kilometers (190 miles), as well as similar French and British Storm Shadow missiles. However, Western allies had previously restricted their use against targets within Russia. With Biden’s approval, Ukraine can now strike deeper into Russian territory, potentially altering the course of the war.

The move comes as the war enters its 1,000th day, with neither side showing a clear advantage. The battlefield has reached a stalemate, but this new missile capability could shift the dynamics of the conflict.

Missiles in Kursk: A Strategic Move Against Russia’s North Korean Allies

The decision also comes amid reports of over 10,000 North Korean troops arriving in Russia’s Kursk region. Ukraine’s forces have captured a small piece of territory there, and some analysts speculate that the use of ATACMS in this region may be an effort to signal North Korea and Russia to halt their military collaboration.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has hinted that the missiles may not be formally announced but will “speak for themselves.” This could be a strategic move to send a clear message to Russia and its allies without escalating tensions further.

Russia’s Reaction: Claims of Escalation

Russia has strongly condemned the US decision. President Vladimir Putin, who had previously warned that such a move would constitute “direct participation” of NATO in the war, has yet to publicly respond to Biden’s authorization. Putin’s spokesperson accused the US of “adding oil to the fire,” intensifying the conflict.

The Kremlin’s reaction reflects the increasing strain in the war, with Russia stepping up its attacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Over the weekend, Russian missile strikes caused widespread power outages and civilian casualties across Ukraine, including a deadly attack on Odesa on Monday.

The Stakes for US National Security and Global Diplomacy

Jon Finer, US Deputy National Security Adviser, stated that Washington has made it clear to Russia that it will respond to both the involvement of North Korean forces in Russia and the escalation of Russian aerial attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. The US has condemned Russia’s attacks on civilian infrastructure, which have caused blackouts and numerous casualties.

What Will Trump’s Presidency Mean for the War in Ukraine?

As Biden’s term nears its end, the focus shifts to what changes might come under President-elect Donald Trump. Trump has promised to end US involvement in foreign conflicts and has vowed to bring the Ukraine war to an end within 24 hours. However, he has not provided specific details on how he plans to achieve this goal.

Zelensky has indicated that he expects Trump to push both Ukraine and Russia toward a peace deal, but it remains unclear what terms such a deal would involve.