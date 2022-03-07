Russia said that any country allowing Ukrainian military aircraft to use their airstrips would be considered belligerent in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia has warned Ukraine’s neighbouring countries and NATO members against letting Ukraine use their airfields for military aircraft landings and take-offs. Russia said that any country allowing Ukrainian military aircraft to use their airstrips would be considered belligerent in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Warning the countries, Russian defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday., “We know for sure that Ukrainian combat aircraft have flown to Romania and other neighbouring countries.” He added, “The use of the airfield network of these countries for basing Ukrainian military aviation with the subsequent use of force against Russia’s army can be regarded as the involvement of these states in an armed conflict,” he added.

NATO earlier rejected Ukraine’s demand to police a no-fly zone over the country and warned that such a move could provoke widespread war in Europe with Russia. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made clear that NATO would not impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine saying, allies have agreed NATO should not have planes operating over Ukraine.