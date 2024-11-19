Russia Warns Of Retaliation As US Missiles Head To Ukraine

In a significant shift in US foreign policy, President Joe Biden has approved the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine, a move that could escalate the ongoing war with Russia.

In a significant shift in US foreign policy, President Joe Biden has approved the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine, a move that could escalate the ongoing war with Russia. The decision comes amidst heightened tensions and marks a new chapter in the conflict, now entering its 1,000th day.

Russia Warns of Strong Retaliation

In response to the move, Russia issued a stern warning to Ukraine, declaring that its use of long-range missiles made in the United States within Russian territory would elicit an “appropriate and tangible” response. For the Russian side, this incident is exactly what constitutes the “direct involvement” of the United States and other allies in the conflict, as they suspect them of waging war against Russia. The move shows how seriously Russia takes the missile decision.

Biden Approves Missiles Amid Changing Strategy

The certification will enable Ukraine to employ the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), a US-supplied weapon that can attack targets up to 300 kilometers away. So far, the Western allies, including the US had not permitted Kiev to attack the Russian territory. This policy change is a significant step in the ongoing war. White House officials see this decision by Biden as a response to the stalemate on the battlefield where Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Ukraine Eyes Use of Missiles in Strategic Locations

Ukraine, now weaponized with ATACMS and comparable French and British missiles, plans to use the much-talked-about long-range systems in strategic areas such as the Kursk region in western Russia. Although the first use has yet to be officially announced, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the missiles would “speak for themselves.” There are also reports that the US has only limited their use in certain areas as a warning to Russia and its allies, especially North Korea.

Russia’s Expanding Military Collaboration with North Korea

As tensions increase, North Korea reportedly was sending thousands of its troops and military machinery to its ally in Russia to help the latter’s military campaign. It comes after reports that Russia had strengthened ties with North Korea in order to bolster Russian forces by another 100,000 soldiers. Increased North Korean presence in Russia’s Kursk region, which borders Ukraine to the west, may have been among the factors that prompted Biden to give green light to missile strikes – but it would indicate that Washington is reacting to increased North Korean force deployments.

West Sends Putin Message: Military Victory Unlikely

Sending long-range missiles to Ukraine is seen by Western leaders as a strategic message to Russian President Vladimir Putin: Ukraine cannot be defeated militarily. In a direct threat of retaliation, Biden approved the missiles to demonstrate to Russia that its goals in Ukraine are unattainable through military force alone.

European Allies Weigh In

French President Emmanuel Macron has welcomed the US decision, saying that it is a “totally good” step. The move could also open the door for France and the UK to grant permission for Ukraine to use their own long-range missiles, similar to the Storm Shadow used by France, which resembles the capabilities of the ATACMS. Still, neither Macron nor UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has made any confirmation if they would allow using it similarly to the US missiles.

Donald Trump’s Vague Response

While it’s a grave situation, former President Donald Trump, who is to return to the White House in January, hasn’t commented on Biden’s decision. Trump in previous stages has promised to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, however, he has never described how he plans to accomplish this. As the tensions grow, the world waits for whether the new US administration will be able to stabilize the situation in Ukraine.

Escalating Attacks on Ukrainian Civilians

The conflict is continuing to have a devastating impact on Ukrainian civilians. Over the weekend, Russian missile attacks on Ukraine’s power grid threw much of Ukraine into blackouts, while the death toll from a Russian strike on Odesa climbed to 10, with nearly 50 people injured. Such incidents bring into focus the humanitarian crisis that is constantly unfolding as the war continues to drag on.

China Urges Peaceful Settlement End

Meanwhile, China has called for international efforts to “cool the Ukraine crisis” and seek a political solution. As a key ally of Russia, China’s role in mitigating the impact of US and European sanctions on Moscow remains crucial. Beijing has also consistently denied accusations that it is supplying weapons to Russia, despite increasing economic and military ties between the two nations.

