As Ukraine fails to cooperate with the peace talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned on Monday that World War III is on the horizon.

While talking to international media, Lavrov talked with several Russian news organizations and condemned Ukraine’s attitude toward the peace talks.

He stated, “There are limits to goodwill. However, if it isn’t reciprocal, the bargaining process will be hampered.”

Lavrov further said that Kyiv had offered a draught agreement during the recent conference between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, Turkey, which indicated a break from Kyiv’s earlier position.

It is being said that Russia will continue to negotiate with the delegation appointed by Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The threat of World War III, according to Lavrov, is as genuine as it sounds.

According to a media report, Russian Foreign Minister said, “The danger is significant, it is genuine, and you can’t underestimate it.”