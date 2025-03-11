Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Russian Air Defences Shot Down 337 Ukrainian Drones Over 10 Regions, Russia’s Defence Ministry Says

Russian air defenses intercepted 337 Ukrainian drones over 10 regions, including Moscow and Kursk, marking the biggest drone attack in three years. The strike caused casualties and significant damage. Read more for details on the aftermath and disruptions.

Russian Air Defences Shot Down 337 Ukrainian Drones Over 10 Regions, Russia’s Defence Ministry Says


The Russian military reported that overnight, air defenses shot down 337 Ukrainian drones across 10 Russian regions, marking what appears to be the largest Ukrainian drone attack on Russia in the past three years. The strike resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. This attack occurred as a Ukrainian delegation prepared to meet with the U.S. Secretary of State in Saudi Arabia to discuss efforts to end the ongoing war with Russia. Ukrainian officials have not commented on the incident.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the bulk of the drones—126—were shot down over the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine and is partly controlled by Kyiv’s forces. Another 91 drones were downed over the Moscow region. Other affected regions included Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, and Ryazan.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that over 70 drones targeted the Russian capital, with most being intercepted. The Moscow region governor, Andrei Vorobyov, reported one death and nine injuries due to the attacks, which also caused significant damage. Seven apartments in a residential building were hit, and several cars in a parking lot were set ablaze. Two other buildings also sustained damage.

Additional reports mentioned a person injured on a highway in the Lipetsk region. Sobyanin also noted minor damage to a building’s roof in Moscow, with footage showing a scorched area on the building’s facade.

As a result of the attack, flights were temporarily restricted at six airports, including Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky, as well as in the Yaroslavl and Nizhny Novgorod regions. Train services through Domodedovo railway station were also briefly suspended. Drones were reportedly intercepted in the Tula and Vladimir regions, although these were not mentioned in the Defense Ministry’s statement.

Russian Air Defences Shot Down 337 Ukrainian Drones Over 10 Regions, Russia's Defence Ministry Says
