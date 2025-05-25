Home
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
Russian Air Strikes Kill 8 Across Ukraine Amid Intensified Drone Attacks

At least eight people were killed and over 30 injured in a wave of overnight Russian drone and missile strikes across Ukraine.

Russian Air Strikes Kill 8 Across Ukraine Amid Intensified Drone Attacks

At least eight people were killed and over 30 injured in a wave of overnight Russian drone and missile strikes across Ukraine.


At least eight people have been killed and over 30 injured in a wave of overnight Russian drone and missile strikes across Ukraine, the BBC reported on Saturday, quoting Ukrainian regional officials.

Maximum casualties were recorded in the western Khmelnytskyi region, where four people died and five were injured. “Six private houses were destroyed, and another 20 damaged,” said Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi regional administration, in a Facebook post.

In the Kyiv region, three more people lost their lives, and 10 others were wounded, as reported by the BBC. Regional head Mykola Kalashnyk posted images on social media showing homes engulfed in flames following the strikes.

The capital city of Kyiv also faced damage, with 11 reported injuries, multiple fires and damage to residential structures, including a dormitory. The attacks came as residents were marking Kyiv Day, forcing hundreds to take refuge in underground metro stations amid air raid sirens and explosions.

In the southern city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (DSNS) confirmed that the body of an elderly man was recovered from a five-storey building that had been struck by a drone. Five others were injured in the same incident.

Kharkiv authorities also reported three injuries, adding to the mounting toll from one of the most intense assaults since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

According to the report, the barrage follows Friday’s deadly onslaught in which at least 13 Ukrainians were killed in coordinated aerial attacks.

Meanwhile, Russia claimed to have thwarted a major Ukrainian drone offensive targetting multiple regions. The Russian Defence Ministry stated that between 20:00 Moscow time (17:00 GMT) on May 24 and midnight on May 25, its air defence units “destroyed and intercepted 95 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles” across eight regions, including Moscow, according to the British broadcaster.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reportedly said that 12 drones heading towards the capital were shot down. Emergency crews were dispatched to assess damage caused by drone debris. In Tula, south of Moscow, drone wreckage landed in the courtyard of a residential building, breaking windows but causing no injuries, according to regional governor Dmitriy Milyaev.

The renewed intensity of attacks comes amid ongoing prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, facilitated through mediation efforts in Turkey. On Friday, both countries swapped 390 prisoners each. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced another 307 Ukrainians had been returned Saturday.

The prisoner swaps are part of an agreement in which both sides pledged to exchange 1,000 detainees. A further exchange is expected Sunday.

These developments come against the backdrop of the first direct peace talks between the two nations in three years. Discussions were reportedly prompted by a recent phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which a US-proposed ceasefire was discussed.

Trump described the two-hour call as having gone “very well” and claimed both countries would “immediately start” negotiations aimed at halting the war. However, the Kremlin has not confirmed any commitment to a ceasefire, with Putin reportedly stating only that Russia would work toward a “memorandum” on a “possible future peace.”

Russia Ukraine War Russian Air Strikes

