Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

Russian Astronauts Return To Earth After Record-Breaking Stay On ISS

Following a record-setting 374-day mission aboard in ISS (International Space Station), two Russian cosmonauts successfully landed back on Earth on Monday. 

Russian Astronauts Return To Earth After Record-Breaking Stay On ISS

Following a record-setting 374-day mission aboard in ISS (International Space Station), two Russian cosmonauts successfully landed back on Earth on Monday.

Alongside them, American astronaut Tracy Dyson, who had launched to the ISS in March, also landed in the earth.

At a local time of 16:59 (11:59 GMT), the Soyuz MS-25 capsule, carrying all three astronauts, touched down in Kazakhstan’s vast steppe.

Names Of Russian Astronauts, Who Spent Longest time In Space

These two russian astronauts, Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub spent the longest continuous duration ever on the ISS. The 69 year old Kononenko achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 1,111 days in space over five missions, setting a new record for the longest cumulative time any individual has spent in space.

Meanwhile, Roscosmos, Russia’s state space agency, is also looking to form new partnerships with countries in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Notably, despite ongoing tensions over Ukraine, a rare collaboration persists between the US and Russia, which allows astronauts from both nations to work together on the ISS, with Russian Soyuz spacecraft providing transportation to and from the station.

Also Read: NASA Defends Its Decision To Exclude Sunita Williams From Starliner Mission

However, Russia is now planning to move away from the ISS. Officials have stated that the station has outlived its usefulness, and there are intentions to establish an independent Russian space station, although these plans have faced delays.

Must Read: NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Report Mysterious ‘Sonar-Like’ Noises from Faulty Starliner Capsule

Filed under

ISS NewsX Russian Astronauts Soyuz spacecraft

