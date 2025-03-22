Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Live Tv
  Russian Attacks Kill 7 In Ukraine: Report

Russian Attacks Kill 7 In Ukraine: Report

In Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeastern Ukraine, Russian forces launched over 10 attacks late Friday, the report said.

Russian Attacks Kill 7 In Ukraine: Report

Russian strikes in Ukraine have left at least seven people dead, including a family of three, and dozens more injured as violence continues to ravage the country.


Russian strikes in Ukraine have left at least seven people dead, including a family of three, and dozens more injured as violence continues to ravage the country, Reuters reported on Saturday, quoting officials.

In Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeastern Ukraine, Russian forces launched over 10 attacks late Friday, killing a 14-year-old girl and her parents, the report stated, adding that the strikes also left at least 12 others injured.

Confirming the fatalities, Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov called the assault a continuation of “Russian terrorism” against Ukrainian civilians.

“Russian terrorism continues to destroy families all over Ukraine,” Minister Yulia Svyrydenko posted on X.

In the northeastern Sumy region, Russian forces reportedly dropped at least six guided bombs on the village of Krasnopillia. Two people were killed, and at least two others were injured in the bombing, Reuters reported, citing local prosecutors.

Meanwhile, in the eastern Donetsk region, which has seen intense fighting as Russian forces advance westward, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported two more fatalities from Russian attacks on Friday, the report further stated.

The attacks come as both sides continue to exchange military strikes amid ongoing efforts for peace talks.

