Russian Attacks Kill 7 In Ukraine: Report

In Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeastern Ukraine, Russian forces launched over 10 attacks late Friday, killing a 14-year-old girl and her parents, the report stated, adding that the strikes also left at least 12 others injured.

Confirming the fatalities, Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov called the assault a continuation of “Russian terrorism” against Ukrainian civilians.

“Russian terrorism continues to destroy families all over Ukraine,” Minister Yulia Svyrydenko posted on X.

In the northeastern Sumy region, Russian forces reportedly dropped at least six guided bombs on the village of Krasnopillia. Two people were killed, and at least two others were injured in the bombing, Reuters reported, citing local prosecutors.

Meanwhile, in the eastern Donetsk region, which has seen intense fighting as Russian forces advance westward, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported two more fatalities from Russian attacks on Friday, the report further stated.

The attacks come as both sides continue to exchange military strikes amid ongoing efforts for peace talks.

