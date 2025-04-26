Home
Russian Authorities Detain Ukrainian Special Services Agent In Connection With General Moskalik’s Death: Report

General Moskalik, who served as the deputy head of the Russian Armed Forces' Main Operations Directorate, was killed in the blast.

Russian Authorities Detain Ukrainian Special Services Agent In Connection With General Moskalik’s Death: Report

Photos released by Russian authorities appear to show the suspect driving a dark green Volkswagen with license plates that match those purportedly found at the site of the blast.


Russian authorities have detained a man allegedly linked to the explosion that killed General Yaroslav Moskalik on Friday.

Described as a “Ukrainian special services agent,” the suspect was reportedly involved in purchasing the car that exploded in Balashikha, located just under 20 miles from Moscow. According to TASS, the man holds a residence permit in Ukraine, though his nationality remains unclear.

Explosive Device Allegedly Detonated from Ukraine

The Federal Security Service (FSB) has accused the detained individual of planting an explosive device in the vehicle. The FSB claims that the explosion was remotely triggered from Ukraine.

A video released by TASS on Saturday showed charred remnants of electronics and car parts, further substantiating the explosion’s violent nature. The Russian Investigative Committee had earlier confirmed that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) loaded with shrapnel.

General Moskalik’s Death and Alleged Circumstances

General Moskalik, who served as the deputy head of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Operations Directorate, was killed in the blast. Reports from the Russian military blog Rybar suggest that Moskalik was not inside the Volkswagen vehicle when the explosion occurred, but was nearby, having walked out of a building just moments before the blast.

Photos released by the Russian authorities showed the suspect behind the wheel of a dark green Volkswagen, with license plates matching those found at the blast site.

TASS footage showed the man being apprehended and placed into a van. In the footage, he allegedly confessed to being recruited by Ukrainian special services, though it remains unclear whether his statements were made under duress. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the car explosion, and CNN has reached out to Ukraine’s foreign ministry for a response to the allegations.

Political Context: Tensions Between Russia, Ukraine, and the US

General Moskalik’s death coincides with a significant political meeting in Moscow between US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where they discussed efforts to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Following the three-hour meeting, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a potential deal but later raised concerns about Putin’s true intentions.

Trump criticized the Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian civilian areas, suggesting that Putin might not be interested in peace and calling for tougher measures, including secondary sanctions.

ALSO READ: ‘That Will Never Happen’ Is What Mark Carney Told Trump When POTUS Pitched Canada As 51st State

