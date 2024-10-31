Russian Bomb Kills 12-Year-Old Ukrainian Boy Inside A Residential Building

Russian forces on Thursday targeted a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, including a 12-year-old boy, and injuring many others.

Russian forces on Thursday targeted a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, including a 12-year-old boy, and injuring many others. This attack was part of a series of assaults as Russia intensified its offensive in the eastern part of the country.

Oleh Syniehubov, the regional head, reported that the boy suffered fatal injuries from a Russian 500-kilogram glide bomb that struck the building. He shared on social media that the child was extracted from the debris with severe head injuries and fractures, and despite over half an hour of resuscitation efforts by doctors, they were unable to save him.

Later, Syniehubov indicated that rescuers had also found the body of an unidentified man amidst the rubble.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko noted that at least 35 people sustained injuries in the attack, and there were concerns that others might still be trapped, including a missing 15-year-old boy.

Russia has increasingly employed powerful glide bombs to attack Ukrainian positions along the extensive 1,000-kilometer frontline, striking cities situated many kilometers from the front lines. Kharkiv, with a population of 1.1 million, is located roughly 30 kilometers from the border.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has consistently appealed to the United States for permission to use long-range American missiles to target Russian air bases further inland, which are utilized by aircraft deploying glide bombs. So far, Washington has only permitted some strikes near the border.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy reiterated his request and shared a video of the devastated building, which had suffered significant damage, with at least three of its floors destroyed.

He emphasized on Telegram that the ongoing situation is visible to international partners and that delays in their decisions could lead to further casualties from Russian bombings. He called for a unified effort to halt Russia’s actions with maximum force.

Earlier that day, Russia launched 10 missiles at the Dniester Estuary bridge, which connects the northern and southern sections of the Odesa region. Ukraine’s air force reported that only two of the missiles were intercepted, but did not confirm whether the bridge was struck.

Additionally, Russian forces deployed 43 drones across at least nine Ukrainian regions, with reports indicating that 17 were shot down, 23 were jammed, and three returned to Russian-controlled areas.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv city administration, stated that debris from some intercepted drones fell in the Podil district, causing minor damage. He noted that October had seen only one day without air alerts in Kyiv, which averaged two alerts daily, successfully repelling 20 actual aerial attacks aimed at the city.

In eastern Ukraine, Russian forces maintained their gradual offensive, attempting to exploit Ukrainian shortages in manpower and ammunition. Meanwhile, Moscow’s Defense Ministry announced the capture of Yasna Polyana village in the Donetsk region, which lies along the route to the heavily fortified Ukrainian stronghold of Kurakhove.

In response, Ukrainian forces launched drone strikes on Thursday.

Authorities in the Russian-occupied city of Berdyansk reported that a drone attack on the port resulted in three injuries.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that their air defenses intercepted 21 Ukrainian drones over various regions and the Black Sea that day.

