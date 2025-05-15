Russian-Born Harvard Scientist Charged For Smuggling Frog Embryos As She Faces Deportation 

A Harvard researcher already facing deportation to Russia now finds herself at the center of a federal smuggling case—accused of sneaking frog embryos into the U.S. from a French lab. The unfolding case of Kseniia Petrova has raised alarm among scientists, as she fears political persecution if returned to her home country.

A Russian-born scientist and Harvard University researcher already facing deportation to Russia has now been charged with smuggling frog embryos into the United States, in a case that has sparked concern in the academic and scientific communities.

New Federal Charge Filed on Smuggling Frog Embryos

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors filed a charge of smuggling goods into the U.S. against 30-year-old Kseniia Petrova. According to authorities, she was taken into custody the same day. If convicted, Petrova could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Petrova, who was arrested in February, is currently being held at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Monroe, Louisiana. A deportation hearing in her immigration case was held Wednesday in Vermont. She continues to await a judge’s ruling on whether she will be returned to Russia—a country she fled in fear of political persecution.

A lawyer representing Petrova could not be reached for comment. It remains unclear whether she will be transferred from the ICE facility following the new criminal charge.

Frog Embryos Discovered at Boston Airport

Petrova’s legal troubles began after she returned from a vacation in France earlier this year. During her stay, she visited a laboratory that specializes in slicing superfine sections of frog embryos and obtained a sample package for research purposes.

Upon her arrival at Boston Logan International Airport, Petrova was questioned by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents. In an interview with the Associated Press last month, she said she was unaware that the samples needed to be declared.

“I didn’t realize the items needed to be declared and was not trying to sneak in anything,” Petrova explained during a video call from the Louisiana ICE detention center. After being interrogated at the airport, her visa was canceled.

CBP agents were reportedly alerted to her checked duffle bag by a law enforcement canine. Inside, they found the frog embryos stored in a foam box. Initially, Petrova denied carrying biological material, but later acknowledged the presence of the embryos, federal prosecutors said.

Accusations of Deception

The Department of Homeland Security later said in a statement posted to social media platform X that Petrova had been detained for “lying to federal officers about carrying substances into the country.” Officials added that messages recovered from her phone suggested “she planned to smuggle the materials through customs without declaring them.”

Leon Peshkin, Petrova’s supervisor and mentor at Harvard, defended her actions in an interview last month.

“I don’t think she did anything wrong,” Peshkin said. “But even if she did, at most she should have gotten a warning or maybe a fine of up to $500.”

He emphasized that the frog embryo samples were neither hazardous nor dangerous in any way.

Harvard University issued a brief statement noting it is “continuing to monitor the situation.”

