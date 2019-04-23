The paedophile, who died this week while awaiting trial for murder and cannibalism, had also told the court how he had put a severed head of a 21-year-old man in a microwave oven before eating it.

Russian cannibal says the human heart is tasty but pan-fried brains tastier

A Russian cannibal, who was detained by police in Russia, had told a court that he liked the taste of people’s heart but the pan-fried brains were tastier. Narrating an incident of one of his victims, 22-year-old Arkady Zverov said that he had once gouged out an eye of a dead girl before boiling and eating it. He said that he had also pan-fired his girlfriend’s heart and brain but he found her brain tastier. The paedophile, who died this week while awaiting trial for murder and cannibalism, had also told the court how he had put a severed head of a 21-year-old man in a microwave oven before eating it.

Zverov had confessed to his crimes before the Russian authorities. He even showed the detectives how he killed a victim in a chilling video. One of his victims’ mother said that she’s happy that the monster who killed her son is no more. In custody, Zverov had also confessed to having sex with an underage schoolgirl while they were on a 1,500-mile car trip from Black Sea resort of Sochi to St Petersburg without her parents’ permission, the express.co.uk reported.

Currently, she’s at a children detention facility. She had confessed before the authorities that she had once stabbed a victim and opened his abdomen with a knife after his death before cooking human meat. Police, however, said she will not face any charges for cannibalism, and a decision on her future will be made soon. The suspect passed away, and the schoolgirl is too young to be tried for cannibalism, police said. According to police, Zverov had eaten a heart, brain and one eye of one of his victims after cutting him into pieces an axe in a house in Novinka near St Petersburg.

He told a judge that he was curious about the taste of human brains and so he cracked open his previous girlfriend’s head after she died falling out of a window. He had been charged with murder and was expected to be accused of raping a minor. His 14-year-old girlfriend had also taken part in this massacre, police said, adding that because of her young age she had to be interrogated as an underage witness and was placed into a special detention centre for children.

