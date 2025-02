Two were taken into custody Monday in connection with an arson attack on the Russian consulate in Marseille.

Two were taken into custody Monday in connection with an arson attack on the Russian consulate in Marseille, Reuters reported, quoting the Marseille prosecutor.

The department, however, did not provide any details regarding the arrest, besides saying in a statement Tuesday that they were “two major individuals.”

