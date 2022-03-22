Facebook and Instagram were banned by a Russian court on Monday after finding Meta platforms inc “Extremist”. Russia has earlier banned Facebook for restricting access to Russian media while Instagram has been blocked now after Meta said it would allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages urging violence against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian troops in Ukraine.

During the hearing, the court said that both Facebook and Instagram were carrying out extremist activities. However, it refrained from prohibiting WhatsApp, which is also under the Meta network, citing that it was a means of communication and not a source of information.

In its argument, Russia’s FSB security services representative Igor Kovalevsky told the court that Meta is creating an alternative reality in which hatred for Russians is being kindled and added that the activities of Meta are directed against Russia and its armed forces.

To which, Meta’s lawyer Victoria Shagina responded that the corporation is not carrying out any extremist activities and is opposed to any type of Russophobia.