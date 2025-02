According to Russian state TV on Monday, a Russian delegation comprising Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov and foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Saudi Arabia for high-level discussions with US officials.

The officials were seen getting off a plane in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, according to the Rossiya 24 news station. After arrival, Ushakov told a reporter, “The main thing is to begin a real normalization of relations between us and Washington.”

