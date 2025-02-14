Russian Drone Attack Damages Chornobyl Nuclear Plant, Sparks Global Safety Concerns

A Russian drone strike targeting Ukraine’s Chornobyl nuclear power plant caused significant damage to its protective containment shell, igniting fresh concerns over nuclear safety in the war-torn region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the attack, stating that the impact sparked a fire but did not lead to increased radiation levels. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also assured that the inner containment shell remained intact.

Chornobyl Attack Raises Alarms Ahead of Munich Security Conference

The strike occurred just hours before the commencement of the Munich Security Conference, where discussions were heavily focused on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The attack also coincided with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement that he would initiate peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding another layer of geopolitical tension.

Zelenskyy condemned the attack, emphasizing that Russia’s actions reflect its unwillingness to engage in negotiations. “The only state in the world that can attack such facilities, occupy nuclear power plant territories, and conduct hostilities without regard for consequences is today’s Russia. This is a terrorist threat to the entire world,” he stated on Telegram, as reported by The Guardian. He further called for Russia to be held accountable for its actions.

IAEA on High Alert Amid Nuclear Safety Concerns

The IAEA, without assigning blame, acknowledged the Chornobyl attack and the growing military activity around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Director General Rafael Grossi, in a post on X, highlighted persistent nuclear safety risks and confirmed that the agency remains on high alert.

The safety of Ukraine’s four nuclear plants, particularly the Zaporizhzhia facility—the largest in Europe—has been a major concern since the conflict began. Repeated attacks near these plants have sparked fears of a potential nuclear disaster.

Russia Denies Involvement, Labels Attack a ‘Provocation’

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied Russia’s role in the attack, dismissing Ukrainian claims as an attempt to sabotage peace efforts between Trump and Putin. “The Russian military doesn’t do that. This is most likely just another provocation. That’s exactly what the Kyiv regime likes to do,” Peskov stated, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian emergency services released an image depicting a large hole in the Chornobyl sarcophagus, further amplifying concerns over the facility’s security. Kyiv has pledged to provide detailed information to the U.S. regarding the incident.

Zelenskyy to Meet U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Munich

As tensions rise, Zelenskyy is set to meet U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Munich. The meeting is expected to shed light on Trump’s proposed strategy for resolving the conflict. The situation has further escalated following Trump’s recent phone call with Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden’s statement that he trusts Putin’s assurances of wanting peace, leaving Ukraine apprehensive about the future course of the war.

