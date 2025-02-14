Russian Drone Attack Hits Chernobyl Nuclear Plant’s Protective Shell

A Russian drone carrying a high-explosive warhead struck the protective confinement shell of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (CNPP) in Kyiv during the night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday.

Russian officials have not made any statements regarding the attack, and Ukraine’s claim of Russian responsibility has not been independently verified.

Damage and Immediate Response

Zelenskyy stated that the drone strike caused damage to the plant’s structure and ignited a fire. However, emergency teams responded swiftly, and the fire was extinguished without further incident.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that the attack took place at 1:50 a.m. local time. The agency reassured the public that there was “no indication of a breach in the … inner containment” shell.

The confinement shell, constructed in 2016, serves as a protective barrier around Reactor 4, which was the epicenter of the catastrophic 1986 Chernobyl disaster. Its primary function is to contain residual radioactivity and prevent its release into the environment.

Ongoing Nuclear Safety Concerns Amid War

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has heightened concerns over the security of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power station and one of the top 10 in the world, has been a focal point of these worries. The plant remains under Russian occupation, increasing fears of potential nuclear incidents.

IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi expressed his concern on social media platform X, warning that the attack on CNPP and the increasing military activity near the Zaporizhzhia plant highlight persistent nuclear safety risks. He added that the IAEA remains “on high alert.”

Following the attack, IAEA personnel stationed at Chernobyl quickly assessed the situation. There were no reported casualties, and staff members confirmed that a drone had struck the roof of the confinement shell.

“Radiation levels inside and outside remain normal and stable,” the IAEA stated on X.

Political Fallout and Global Reactions

The strike came just two days after former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war, marking a significant shift in the U.S. approach toward Russia.

However, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy dismissed the idea of peace negotiations, stating that Russia’s actions proved otherwise. Writing on Telegram, he said, “Putin is certainly not preparing for negotiations.”

Zelenskyy further condemned Russia’s disregard for global security, emphasizing, “The only state in the world that can attack such facilities, occupy the territory of nuclear power plants, and conduct hostilities without any regard for the consequences is today’s Russia. And this is a terrorist threat to the entire world.”

He concluded, “Russia must be held accountable for what it is doing.”

Ukraine to Discuss Chernobyl Strike at Munich Security Conference

Ukraine plans to present information about the Chernobyl attack to U.S. officials and other global leaders at the Munich Security Conference, which begins on Friday. According to Andrii Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, discussions will focus on holding Russia accountable for its actions and preventing further escalations in the conflict.

As tensions continue to rise, the international community watches closely, assessing the implications of this latest attack on one of the world’s most infamous nuclear sites.