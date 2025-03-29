Home
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Russian Drone Attack in Ukraine’s Dnipro Leaves 4 Dead, 19 Injured

A Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro late Friday resulted in the deaths of four people and injuries to 19 others.

A Russian drone attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro late Friday night resulted in the deaths of four people, injuries to 19 others, and significant damage to a hotel and restaurant complex, as well as several other buildings, Reuters reported, quoting local authorities. The assault also caused a large fire that reportedly engulfed a high-rise apartment building and nearly 10 private homes.

Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, confirmed the attack via Telegram, adding that firefighting crews had successfully brought the blaze at the hotel complex under control.  Lysak, however, warned that the casualties could increase, as three of the injured were reported to be in serious condition.

The drone strike involved more than 20 Russian drones, most of which were reportedly intercepted before reaching their targets, according to Lysak. “It is also now known that the enemy directed more than 20 drones toward the city,” Lysak wrote on Telegram, Reuters reported. “Most of them were downed.”

Images and videos shared online showed intense flames and large plumes of smoke rising from the affected areas, as well as the shattered interior of a building, severely damaged upper floors of a high-rise apartment block, and streets littered with debris, including broken glass and building materials, the report stated.

The latest assault on Dnipro marks another escalation in the ongoing conflict, with drone strikes increasingly becoming a key element of Russia’s military strategy.

ALSO READ: Danish Foreign Minister Slams Trump Administration’s ‘Tone’ On Greenland

newsx

