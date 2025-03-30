Russian Drone Attack Kills 2 And Wounds Dozens in Kharkiv

A Russian drone strike on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, killed at least two people and wounded 35 others late Saturday.

A Russian drone strike on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, killed at least two people and wounded 35 others late Saturday, Reuters reported, quoting local officials. The attack, which also damaged a military hospital and several residential buildings, comes amid continued efforts by Ukraine to secure stronger support from Western allies as the war with Russia enters its third year.

The drone strike specifically targetted areas in the eastern part of Kharkiv, where significant infrastructure, including a dormitory housing war refugees, was damaged. Kharkiv’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, reported that five children were among those injured in the assault, according to Reuters.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia had launched 111 drones and one ballistic missile overnight, causing damage in several regions, including Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa, and Donetsk. According to the report, Ukrainian air defenses managed to shoot down 65 of the drones and jammed 35 others, but many still caused significant damage across these areas.

In a statement released on Sunday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Kyiv’s international partners, especially the US, to respond to the wave of drone attacks. He emphasised that Moscow had fired over 1,000 drones in just the past week, dragging out the war and endangering civilian lives. Zelenskyy added that Ukraine was providing full intelligence to its allies on Russian military actions, including the preparations for a potential spring offensive in parts of northeastern Ukraine.

“Russia is dragging out the war, and we are providing our partners with full information on the strikes the Russian army is carrying out and the actions it is preparing for,” Reuters quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

Meanwhile, a US-brokered partial ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia has been fraught with violations reported from both sides. Ukraine and Russia have exchanged accusations of breaching the truce, with Russia continuing its drone assaults despite the temporary ceasefire arrangement.

The attack on Kharkiv has reignited discussions among Ukraine’s allies, with French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot condemning Russia’s continued strikes. “Ukraine has agreed to the ceasefire proposed by the United States. But Russia continues its war crimes, just yesterday in Kharkiv,” Barrot wrote on social media. “Who can still believe that Vladimir Putin wants peace?”

European leaders met in Paris last week to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening Ukraine’s defenses. France and Britain, in particular, have advocated for the creation of a foreign “reassurance force” to support Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire agreement.

