Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Russian Drone Strike Injures Over 45 in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Zelenskyy Renews Plea for Stronger Allied Support

Russian Drone Strike Injures Over 45 in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Zelenskyy Renews Plea for Stronger Allied Support

A Russian drone assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, injured at least 47 people late Friday, Ukrainian officials said.

Russian Drone Strike Injures Over 45 in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Zelenskyy Renews Plea for Stronger Allied Support

A Russian drone assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, injured at least 47 people late Friday, Ukrainian officials said.


A Russian drone assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, injured at least 47 people late Friday, Ukrainian officials said, marking one of the most intense attacks in recent weeks and triggering fresh calls for stronger international support, The Associated Press reported on Saturday.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed that the drones struck 12 locations across the city, causing widespread damage to residential buildings, civilian infrastructure and vehicles.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reportedly said the barrage caused massive destruction, while the city’s prosecutor’s office reported that the drones used were equipped with thermobaric warheads — weapons known for unleashing intense blast waves and searing heat, capable of devastating large areas.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the Kharkiv Prosecutor’s Office said, “Thermobaric weapons create a powerful blast wave and a hot cloud of smoke, causing large-scale destruction.” The office noted that their use may amount to a “deliberate violation of international humanitarian law.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again urged the country’s allies to bolster air defense systems.

“While the world hesitates with decisions, nearly every night in Ukraine turns into a nightmare, costing lives. Ukraine needs strengthened air defense. Strong and real decisions are needed from our partners — the United States, Europe, all our partners who seek peace,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X  early Saturday.

According to AP, Ukraine’s air force said it faced a massive onslaught overnight, with Russia launching 183 drones and decoys. Of those, 77 drones were claimed to have been shot down and 73 were believed to have been electronically jammed. Russia also reportedly fired two ballistic missiles during the attack.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it shot down 170 Ukrainian drones overnight, as well as intercepting eight cruise missiles and three guided missiles.

ALSO READ: What Anthony Albanese’s Historic Win Means for Australia and What Comes Next | Explained

Filed under

kharkiv Russian Drone Strike Volodymyr Zelenskyy

newsx

Edappadi K Palaniswami Named CM Face; AIADMK Targets DMK’s Broken Promises, Hikes, And Law Issues
Thousands of supporters o

Bangladesh Sees Thousands Rally Against Proposed Changes to Women’s Rights
newsx

After Import Ban, India Bans Pakistan Flagged Ships From Entering Indian Ports
Serbian President Aleksan

Serbia’s President Vucic Cuts Short US Visit After Sudden Illness, Returns to Belgrade
A Russian drone assault o

Russian Drone Strike Injures Over 45 in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Zelenskyy Renews Plea...
Ajith Kumar’s latest ac

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date Confirmed – When, Where Details Inside
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Edappadi K Palaniswami Named CM Face; AIADMK Targets DMK’s Broken Promises, Hikes, And Law Issues

Edappadi K Palaniswami Named CM Face; AIADMK Targets DMK’s Broken Promises, Hikes, And Law Issues

Bangladesh Sees Thousands Rally Against Proposed Changes to Women’s Rights

Bangladesh Sees Thousands Rally Against Proposed Changes to Women’s Rights

After Import Ban, India Bans Pakistan Flagged Ships From Entering Indian Ports

After Import Ban, India Bans Pakistan Flagged Ships From Entering Indian Ports

Serbia’s President Vucic Cuts Short US Visit After Sudden Illness, Returns to Belgrade

Serbia’s President Vucic Cuts Short US Visit After Sudden Illness, Returns to Belgrade

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date Confirmed – When, Where Details Inside

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly OTT Release Date Confirmed – When, Where Details Inside

Entertainment

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Ramdas Athawale Pushes For Tax Exemption On ‘Phule’, Lauds Film’s Social Impact

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media