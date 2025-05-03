Russian Drone Strike Injures Over 45 in Ukrainian City of Kharkiv as Zelenskyy Renews Plea for Stronger Allied Support

A Russian drone assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, injured at least 47 people late Friday, Ukrainian officials said.

A Russian drone assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, injured at least 47 people late Friday, Ukrainian officials said, marking one of the most intense attacks in recent weeks and triggering fresh calls for stronger international support, The Associated Press reported on Saturday.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed that the drones struck 12 locations across the city, causing widespread damage to residential buildings, civilian infrastructure and vehicles.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reportedly said the barrage caused massive destruction, while the city’s prosecutor’s office reported that the drones used were equipped with thermobaric warheads — weapons known for unleashing intense blast waves and searing heat, capable of devastating large areas.

In a statement posted on Telegram, the Kharkiv Prosecutor’s Office said, “Thermobaric weapons create a powerful blast wave and a hot cloud of smoke, causing large-scale destruction.” The office noted that their use may amount to a “deliberate violation of international humanitarian law.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again urged the country’s allies to bolster air defense systems.

“While the world hesitates with decisions, nearly every night in Ukraine turns into a nightmare, costing lives. Ukraine needs strengthened air defense. Strong and real decisions are needed from our partners — the United States, Europe, all our partners who seek peace,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X early Saturday.

According to AP, Ukraine’s air force said it faced a massive onslaught overnight, with Russia launching 183 drones and decoys. Of those, 77 drones were claimed to have been shot down and 73 were believed to have been electronically jammed. Russia also reportedly fired two ballistic missiles during the attack.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it shot down 170 Ukrainian drones overnight, as well as intercepting eight cruise missiles and three guided missiles.

