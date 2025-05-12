Russian Drones Strike Ukraine As the Kremlin Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

Russia launched a wave of more than 100 Shahed and decoy drones at Ukraine overnight, according to the Ukrainian air force, as the Kremlin rejected an unconditional 30-day ceasefire proposal amid escalating tensions in the ongoing war, The Associated Press reported on Monday.

The airstrikes, which marked the latest in a series of nighttime attacks, targeted multiple Ukrainian cities and military sites, though there were no immediate reports of significant casualties. Ukrainian forces claimed that they managed to intercept several drones, but the assault has intensified concerns over Russia’s continued military aggression despite international pressure for peace talks, the report said.

The timing of the strikes followed Russia’s rejection of a ceasefire proposal presented by the U.S. and European leaders. The ceasefire would have halted hostilities for 30 days to allow for peace negotiations. While the Kremlin has not commented on the rejection, the move is being seen as an indication of Russia’s refusal to de-escalate the conflict.

The Ukrainian government has called for direct peace talks with Russia, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet face-to-face for negotiations in Turkey this week. However, the Kremlin has yet to respond to the challenge, leaving the prospect of peace talks in limbo.

“I call on President Putin to meet with me in Turkey this week to discuss peace,” Zelenskyy said during an address on Sunday, according to AP.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated calls for Ukraine to accept Russia’s offer of direct talks, which Moscow has proposed for Thursday. The Kremlin has offered to meet with Ukrainian officials in Istanbul, but Ukraine, along with European allies, insists that a ceasefire must be in place before any peace talks can take place.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot echoed the European position on Monday, urging Putin to engage in negotiations but stressing that a truce must be implemented beforehand. “The truce is a necessary condition for meaningful discussions. Without it, any talks would be futile,” AP quoted Barrot as saying.

