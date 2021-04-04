During his India visit starting April 4th, Russian Foreign Minister Segrey Lavrov will be meeting his Indian counterpart EAM S Jaishankar and interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi..

Russian Foreign Minister Segrey Lavrov will arrive in India for a two-day visit on Monday. During his visit, he will be meeting his Indian counterpart EAM S Jaishankar. He is also expected to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Touted as the first visit of any top Russian government official to India this year, Lavrov will be accompanied by a Russian envoy on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova had earlier issued a statement stating that India and Russia will address issues like the current status of bilateral relations, preparation of India Russia summit meeting and cooperation in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lavrov’s visit to India comes after India’s foreign secretary Harsh Shringla’s visit to Moscow, wherein he had extended an offer to Segrey to come and visit India. During the visit, Harsh Shrighla and Segrey Lavrov had also discussed the impending visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India for annual India Russia summit.

It will also be significant to note if the bilateral relations between both the countries witness any shift post Quad grouping. Earlier last year, Russia had expressed that the quad would be detrimental to inclusive dialogue for ensuring peace and stability in Indo-Pacific region.