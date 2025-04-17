Home
Thursday, April 17, 2025
  Russian Forces Launch Drone Attack On Ukrainian City Of Dnipro As Officials Seek Security Pledges In Paris

Russian Forces Launch Drone Attack On Ukrainian City Of Dnipro As Officials Seek Security Pledges In Paris

Russian forces launched a drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing at least three people and injuring dozens.

Russian Forces Launch Drone Attack On Ukrainian City Of Dnipro As Officials Seek Security Pledges In Paris

Russian forces launched a drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing at least three people and injuring dozens.


Russian forces launched a devastating drone attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Thursday, killing at least three people, including a child, and injuring dozens more, The Associated Press reported, quoting local officials.

Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration, told AP that the attack left thirty people wounded, five of whom were children. Emergency services responded to the scene, battling multiple fires ignited by the drones. The strikes also caused damage to civilian infrastructure, including an educational institution, a dormitory, a gymnasium, and several residential buildings.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Telegram, urging international allies to continue supporting Kyiv with air defense systems. “Every defense package from partners for Ukraine now, every form of support from the world for our resilience, is literally protecting lives,” Zelenskyy wrote, adding, “Russia uses every day and every night to kill.”

Meanwhile, in Paris, a Ukrainian delegation was engaged in crucial talks with representatives from key Western countries, including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Andrii Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, reportedly said the meetings were focused on establishing long-term security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe.

“We are working on important aspects for the security of Ukraine and all of Europe,” Yermak said via Telegram. The delegation, which includes Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, is also slated to meet with representatives of the United States.

The ‘coalition of the willing’ is gathering for talks to secure a multinational force that would serve as a long-term deterrent to Russian aggression, particularly once a ceasefire agreement is reached, the report said.

In a separate development, Russian Defense Ministry officials claimed that their air defense systems had successfully intercepted 71 Ukrainian drones overnight, downing them across six Russian regions, it further said, adding that the majority of these interceptions took place in the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine.

