Russian Foreign Minister Claims Telegram Boss’s Legal Woes Due To ‘Too Free’ Approach

In a recent statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized Pavel Durov, the Telegram founder who was recently detained in France, suggesting that his “too free” management style contributed to his current predicament. Lavrov’s remarks came in the wake of a French judge’s decision to place Durov under formal investigation for alleged involvement in running a platform used for illicit activities, including child exploitation, drug trafficking, and fraud.

The investigation into Durov, who is a Russian national, stems from his role in overseeing Telegram, an app known for its extensive user base of nearly one billion people, including many in Russia, Ukraine, and other former Soviet states. Durov’s legal team has dismissed the allegations, describing them as “absurd” and arguing that he should not be held accountable for the misuse of the app by others.

Lavrov voiced strong support for Durov, attributing the situation to Western attempts to exert political influence over Russia. Speaking at Moscow’s prestigious MGIMO university, Lavrov reiterated the Kremlin’s view that the probe is politically motivated. “Pavel Durov was too free,” Lavrov remarked. “He didn’t listen to Western advice on moderating his brainchild.”

In response to the unfolding situation, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov assured that there had been no direct negotiations between the Kremlin and Durov, who also holds passports from France and the UAE. Peskov emphasized that it is crucial to ensure the investigation does not become a case of political persecution. “We know that the president of France has denied any connection (of the case) with politics, but on the other hand, certain accusations are being made,” Peskov noted.

French President Emmanuel Macron has publicly denied any political motives behind the charges against Durov, asserting that the investigation is purely a legal matter. Lavrov had earlier warned that Durov’s detention could further strain already tense relations between Moscow and Paris, marking a significant low point in diplomatic ties.

