Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Accuses West Of Fueling India-China Rivalry, Undermining ASEAN Unity

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday alleged that Western powers are deliberately rebranding the Asia-Pacific as the "Indo-Pacific" to provoke rivalry between India and China and weaken existing Asian alliances like ASEAN.

Speaking at the “Culture without Borders: the Role and Development of Cultural Diplomacy” diplomatic club, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov alleged that Western nations are intentionally fostering tensions between India and China by rebranding the Asia-Pacific region.

Changing Tune on QUAD Amid Emergence of AUKUS

“Take note of the current developments in the Asia-Pacific region, which the West has started calling the Indo-Pacific region to give its policy a clear anti-China orientation — expecting thereby to additionally clash our great friends and neighbours India and China,” Lavrov said, as quoted by Russia’s state-run TASS news agency.

Lavrov, who has previously criticized the QUAD grouping — which includes India, Australia, Japan, and the United States — for its perceived aim of containing China, has since tempered his stance. This shift comes in the wake of the formation of AUKUS, a trilateral military alliance between Australia, the UK, and the US.

Sergei Lavrov: West Seeks to Erode ASEAN’s Central Role

Lavrov further accused Western powers of attempting to diminish the central role of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) in regional diplomacy and security.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Western colleagues, as in any other part of the world, want to play a major role here, they want to undermine the central role of ASEAN, which suited everyone for many, many decades and was based on the formation of a unifying space by the ASEAN countries and their partners in dialogue both in the field of politics and in the field of military cooperation, in the field of defence,” Lavrov stated.

ASEAN, a regional bloc comprising Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam, has historically focused on fostering economic and security cooperation among its members.

Sergei Lavrov Warns Against Fragmenting ASEAN Through “Troikas” and “Quartets”

Lavrov cautioned that Western countries are gradually pushing aside the bloc’s traditional consensus-driven approach.

“The rules of consensus, the search for common ground — all this our Western colleagues are beginning to push aside little by little and are trying to lure some ASEAN members into openly confrontational rather than unifying formats: various troikas, quartets,” he said.

Highlighting the absence of a continent-wide cooperation mechanism in Eurasia, Lavrov advocated for a new collective security framework to reflect the continent’s diverse civilisations and strategic importance.

“There are no other continents like Eurasia, where so many civilisations coexisted and maintained their identity and relevance in the modern era, and at the same time, Eurasia is the only continent where there is no continent-wide structure. In Eurasia, there is a need for such a unification process so that the interests of many large, truly great powers and civilisations are harmonised,” he emphasized.

Also Read: China Launches 12 AI Satellites in Space Race to Build Supercomputer Constellation That Could Outperform Earth’s Most Powerful Machines