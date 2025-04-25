Russian General Killed in Car Bombing Near Moscow as Trump Envoy Meets Putin for Ukraine Ceasefire Talks

Home
Friday, April 25, 2025
A senior Russian general was killed in a car bombing on Friday in the city of Balashikha, just outside Moscow, in a dramatic development that came hours before U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff met President Vladimir Putin for high-stakes talks on ending the war in Ukraine, CNN reported.

The Russian authorities confirmed the death, the report said, adding that no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Witkoff, appointed by President Donald Trump to lead diplomatic efforts in the region, met with Putin at the Kremlin on Friday afternoon. According to Russia’s state news agency TASS, the envoy was also joined by Kirill Dmitriev, a key Russian negotiator, as well as Yuri Ushakov, a senior aide to Putin and former ambassador to the US.

This marks Witkoff’s fourth trip to Russia since Trump returned to the White House in January and his second this month, signalling the urgency of reaching an agreement as Trump’s self-imposed 100-day deadline to end the war draws near.

In an interview with CBS News on Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow was “ready to reach a deal” but stressed that some terms still needed to be “fine-tuned.”

Meanwhile, pressure has mounted on Ukraine amid U.S. warnings that Washington would walk away from the peace talks. An official familiar with the discussions told CNN that the Trump administration presented a controversial framework in Paris last week, which includes U.S. recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and demands that Ukraine cede large swaths of territory.

Vice President JD Vance, speaking Wednesday, reportedly said the goal was “to freeze the territorial lines at some level close to where they are today.”

Pressed on Thursday about what concessions Russia was offering, Trump responded, “Stopping the war”.

“Not taking the whole country” is a “pretty big concession”, Trump reportedly said.

 

