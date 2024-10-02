Home
we-woman

Russian Guided Bomb Hits Kharkiv Apartment, Injuring Ten

A Russian guided bomb hit a five-storey apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, late Wednesday, injuring at least ten people and causing significant destruction.

Russian Guided Bomb Hits Kharkiv Apartment, Injuring Ten

A Russian guided bomb hit a five-storey apartment building in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, late Wednesday, injuring at least ten people and causing significant destruction.

Details of the Attack

The bomb struck between the third and fourth floors of the building located in the Saltivka district. Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported, “Several floors have been destroyed. An apartment-by-apartment search is underway. People could be under the rubble.” Emergency services responded quickly, with footage showing cars ablaze and firefighters navigating through smoke and debris.

President Zelenskiy’s Call for International Support

In light of the ongoing attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for increased assistance from Ukraine’s Western allies. He remarked, “In order to stop Russian strikes, Ukraine must receive the necessary, and most importantly, sufficient help from the world, from our partners.” Drawing parallels with international responses to Iran’s recent attacks on Israel, he stressed the importance of decisive action from global leaders.

Ongoing Conflict in Kharkiv

Located just 30 kilometers from the Russian border, Kharkiv has been a frequent target of Russian forces throughout the prolonged conflict. Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed that the attack resulted in ten injuries, including that of a three-year-old child. The assault involved guided bombs that struck multiple districts within the city.

Damages in Kyiv

In a separate incident, fragments from a downed Russian drone caused damage to an apartment building in eastern Kyiv, although no casualties were reported.

Call for Military Assistance Meeting

Zelenskiy reiterated his calls for military support ahead of a meeting scheduled this month in Germany, focused on providing Ukraine with necessary military assistance. U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to attend, further underscoring the international commitment to Ukraine’s defense.

As the conflict continues, the situation in Ukraine remains dire, with calls for unity and support growing louder amidst the ongoing violence.

