Vladimir Putin's controversial remark came when the host asked him about the 13 Russian nationals who were charged by special counsel Robert Mueller for interfering in 2016 US elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin got slammed when he made a controversial statement about Jews and several other groups in Russia. During a long interview with NBC News, Putin claimed that it might be possible that the individuals with Russian citizenship have worked to interfere in the 2016 US presidential elections. He also suggested that there must have existed some manipulation from Russian Jews during the US elections 2016. The interview was hosted by Megyn Kelly and was aired on Saturday.

Vladimir Putin’s controversial remark came when the host asked him about the 13 Russian nationals who were charged by special counsel Robert Mueller with violating US criminal laws in order to interfere with US elections and political processes. Putin replied, “Maybe they’re not even Russians. Maybe they’re Ukrainian, Tatars, and Jews – just with Russian citizenship.” As per reports, Putin’s claim that someone who is having a Russian citizenship cannot truly be a Russian was highly condemned by the Jewish and other groups residing in Russia.

After Putin’s controversial remark, the American Jewish Committee tweeted: “President Putin suggesting that Russian Federation minorities, be they Ukrainian, Tatar, or Jewish, were behind U.S. election is eerily reminiscent of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. He should clarify his comments at the earliest opportunity.” After his controversial remarks, a number of people are showing their outrage on social media.

#Putin goes to the centuries old reliable scapegoat on Russian-US election meddling—The #Jews. Why not a little blood libel too? After all, #Passover is just around the corner https://t.co/jlSnOu2hHu — David Leopold (@DavidLeopold) March 11, 2018

#Putin steps up his rhetoric against the #Jews . Blames American election meddling on them. #Russia has long history of #Antisemitism — Nick Webb (@Nick4Israel) March 10, 2018

During his interview, he also clarified the fact that there are still uncertainties regarding the financing of the interference, and there are no Russian ties with those who have interfered in the 2016 US election. On the contrary, as per US intelligence agencies, the main financier of the Russian effort is a close ally to Putin. Despite Putin’s clarifications, the Internet Research Agency (IRA) that served as the hub of Russian interference efforts was funded by a man who allegedly has close ties with Putin. According to reports, the 13 Russian nationals are primarily charged with spreading fake news and pro-President Donald Trump propaganda on Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms.

