A Russian Surveillance plane Ilyushin Il - 20 has gone off the radar 35 kilometres away from the main air base of the Russian military - Hmeimim airbase with 14 soldiers on board, search and rescue mission is underway to find the missing.

A Russian military surveillance plane Ilyushin II- 20 aircraft went off the radar over the eastern Mediterranean sea which was 35 km (22 miles) away from the Syrian coast at 11 pm Moscow time, Russia’s defence ministry said.

The plane with the 14 crew members was returning to the Hmeimim air base in the northwestern Syrian province of Latakia where Russian armed forces have been stationed. Hmeimim is one of the most important air bases in Russia and is basically used for air strikes on rebel groups in Syria.

As per the Russian defence military, the plane went off the radar at the same time when the Israeli F 16 fighters attacked the Syrian facilities in the Latika, State media said the explosions were suspected to have been caused by Israeli strikes.

However, the fate of the 14 people on board the missing plane is unknown, and a rescue operation has been organised out of the Hmeymim base.

Russia has given the Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad crucial support throughout the Syrian conflict which started off in 2011 with a government crackdown.

The Syrian government has not yet commented on the incident.

