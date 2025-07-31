Russian Missile Hits Kyiv, Leaves 7 Killed, 82 Injured

Russia launched a massive overnight missile and drone assault on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, claiming at least seven lives, including a six-year-old boy, and 82 remain injured, Ukrainian authorities said on Thursday, AP reported.

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Capital

Among the wounded were ten children, the youngest of whom was a five-month-old, according to Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko. A significant section of a nine-story residential building collapsed after a direct strike.

A 35-year-old resident, Yana Zhabborova, said, “It is just stress and shock that there is nothing left,” describing the impact of the explosions that shattered her home.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 309 Shahed and decoy drones, along with eight Iskander-K cruise missiles. Of those, 288 drones and three missiles were intercepted, but five missiles and 21 drones hit targets.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defence claimed it shot down 32 Ukrainian drones overnight. A drone strike also triggered a fire at an industrial site in Russia’s Penza region, though no casualties were reported. In the Volgograd region, debris from another drone disrupted rail services.

In a separate development, Russia announced its forces had taken full control of the strategic city of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Ukrainian officials have not yet confirmed the loss. (AP Inputs)

