A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy has left at least 20 people dead and dozens more injured, with many victims being civilians caught in the attack as they were en route to church for Palm Sunday services.

A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy has left at least 20 people dead and dozens more injured, with many victims being civilians caught in the attack as they were en route to church for Palm Sunday services.

A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy has left at least 20 people dead and dozens more injured, with many victims being civilians caught in the attack as they were en route to church for Palm Sunday services, The Guardian reported on Sunday.

According to the report, two Russian ballistic missiles hit the crowded city centre, with one striking a trolley bus full of passengers. Footage from the scene showed scenes of destruction: bodies lying in the street, burning vehicles, and rescuers frantically carrying bloodied survivors. At least 83 people have been reported injured, including seven children.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strike, calling it an act of “terror.” In a social media post, he described the missile strike as a deliberate attack on ordinary life, specifically targeting houses, educational institutions, and cars on the street—all on a day when many were going to church to observe Palm Sunday.

“Enemy missiles hit an ordinary city street, ordinary life: houses, educational institutions, cars on the street … And this on a day when people go to church: Palm Sunday, the feast of the Lord’s Entry into Jerusalem,” he posted on social media, adding, “Only a scoundrel can act like this. Taking the lives of ordinary people. Russia wants exactly this kind of terror and is dragging out this war. Without pressure on the aggressor, peace is impossible.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The attack took place just days after talks between Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. While Ukraine had agreed to a US-proposed 30-day pause in fighting, Russian missile strikes have reportedly escalated since the announcement. Earlier this month, a missile strike in Kryvyi Rih killed nine children and nine adults when it hit a playground, the report said.

Zelenskyy has once again called for increased military support from Western allies, specifically requesting an additional 10 Patriot air defense systems to protect Ukrainian territory. He also pointed out that despite the recent US decision to send additional defense systems to Israel, Russia’s use of ballistic missiles continues to wreak havoc on Ukrainian cities.

“Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and air bombs. We need the kind of attitude towards Russia that a terrorist deserves,” Zelenskyy remarked during a Sunday briefing.

Sumy, located just 15 miles from the Russian border, serves as a key Ukrainian military hub, the report said, adding that the attack caused significant damage to infrastructure. Sumy’s prosecutor told the publication that 34 people were injured, including five children. The city’s Human Rights Center was completely destroyed in the strike, along with several other buildings.

Dashcam footage from a nearby vehicle showed a bright orange flash as one of the missiles exploded, followed by plumes of smoke as civilians rushed to flee the scene in panic.