The death toll from a Russian missile strike in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih has risen to 18, including nine children, the Associated Press reported on Saturday, quoting regional governor Serhii Lysak. 61 individuals, including a three-month-old baby and elderly residents, were injured in Friday’s attack, with 40 of them hospitalised, including two children in critical condition and 17 others in serious condition.

“There can never be forgiveness for this,” Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city’s defense council, told AP. “Eternal memory to the victims.”

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was struck by the missile on Friday, hitting an area adjacent to residential buildings. “The missile struck an area right next to residential buildings — hitting a playground and ordinary streets,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on Telegram.

Local authorities reported significant damage from the strike, including the destruction of about 20 apartment buildings, more than 30 vehicles, an educational building, and a restaurant.

Russian military officials, however, claimed that a high-precision missile strike targetted a restaurant where a meeting of unit commanders and Western instructors was allegedly taking place. The Russian ministry claimed that 85 military personnel and foreign officers were killed in the attack, along with the destruction of 20 vehicles, the report said.

According to the report, a second drone strike on Kryvyi Rih on the same day killed one woman and injured seven others.

President Zelenskyy condemned Russia’s continued aggression, blaming the daily missile and drone strikes on Moscow’s unwillingness to end the war. “Every missile, every drone strike proves Russia wants only war,” he reportedly said, while urging international allies to increase pressure on Moscow and to further strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses.

“The United States, Europe, and the rest of the world have enough power to make Russia abandon terror and war,” he added.

Russian forces launched 92 drones into Ukraine overnight, with 51 intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses, the report further said, adding that 31 decoy drones were also neutralised.

