At least 32 people, including two children, were killed and 99 others injured in a Russian missile attack on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday morning, The Associated Press reported, quoting Ukrainian officials. The strikes, being seen as one of the deadliest single attacks on civilians in recent weeks, have drawn strong international condemnation.

Two ballistic missiles struck the city centre at 10:15 a.m., as crowds gathered for Palm Sunday celebrations. “According to preliminary information, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded. Only filthy scum can act like this — taking the lives of ordinary people,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly said while confirming that rescue operations were ongoing.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that 11 children were among the wounded.

According to the AP report, the head of the president’s office, Andriy Yermak, claimed that cluster munitions were used in the strike to maximize civilian casualties.

This is the second mass-casualty attack in just over a week. On April 4, a missile strike on Zelenskyy’s hometown, Kryvyi Rih, killed 20 people, including nine children.

Zelenskyy urged a firmer global stance against Russia. “Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What’s needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves,” he said, according to AP.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack, saying, “Everyone knows: This war was initiated by Russia alone. And today, it is clear that Russia alone chooses to continue it — with blatant disregard for human lives, international law and the diplomatic efforts of President Trump.”

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, serving as Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, reportedly said, “There are scores of civilian dead and wounded. As a former military leader, I understand targeting and this is wrong. It is why President Trump is working hard to end this war.”

In Kherson, a 62-year-old woman was killed in Russian shelling, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin told AP.

In Kharkiv, a Russian missile struck a kindergarten, shattering windows and damaging the building. No injuries were reported, AP quoted Mayor Ihor Terekhov as saying.

Tensions Rise Amid Stalled Peace Talks

The Sumy attack comes amid U.S.-brokered efforts to limit strikes on energy infrastructure, with both sides accusing each other of violating the tentative deal.

At the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed that Ukraine had been the aggressor, claiming: “The Ukrainians have been attacking us from the very beginning, every passing day, maybe with two or three exceptions.”

But Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha rejected the claim, reportedly saying, “Russia had launched almost 70 missiles, over 2,200 exploding drones, and over 6,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine, mostly at civilians,” since the agreement.

Ukraine has warned that a new spring offensive may be looming as Moscow seeks leverage in any future negotiations.

