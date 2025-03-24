Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Russian Missile Strike On Sumy, Ukraine Injures 74 Civilians, Including 13 Children

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s northeastern city of Sumy left at least 74 people wounded, including 13 children, on Monday.

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s northeastern city of Sumy left at least 74 people wounded, including 13 children, on Monday. The strike damaged a school, a hospital, and several residential buildings, exacerbating the suffering of civilians amid ongoing ceasefire discussions.

Devastation in the Heart of Sumy

The attack caused extensive damage to high-rise residential blocks in the city center, according to regional governor Volodymyr Artiukh. He stated that schoolchildren were sheltering at the time of the strike but did not provide further details.

In a video statement recorded at the scene, Artiukh stood against a backdrop of heavy black smoke, burning buildings, and a car with shattered windows. Smoke billowed from the upper floors of a nearby five-story residential block, underscoring the widespread destruction.

Ceasefire Talks Amid Continued Strikes

The missile strike coincided with discussions between Russian and U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia regarding a potential ceasefire. Despite these diplomatic efforts, Ukrainian officials condemned the continued attacks on civilian areas.

“Moscow speaks of peace while carrying out brutal strikes on densely populated residential areas in major Ukrainian cities,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

“Instead of making hollow statements about peace, Russia must stop bombing our cities and end its war on civilians,” he added, emphasizing the disconnect between Russia’s diplomatic rhetoric and its military actions.

Persistent Threat Near the Border

Acting Sumy mayor Artem Kobzar reported via Telegram that an industrial facility was also targeted in the attack, though he did not specify which one.

Situated just 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the Russian border, Sumy remains under frequent drone and missile assaults. The latest strike further highlights the relentless pressure faced by Ukrainian border cities as the war drags on with no clear resolution in sight.

A War with No End in Sight

The Russia-Ukraine war began in 2014 with Russia’s annexation of Crimea, escalating into a full-scale invasion in February 2022. Since then, Ukraine has faced relentless bombardment, particularly in its eastern and border regions. In recent weeks, attacks have intensified, with strikes targeting Kharkiv, Odesa, and Donetsk, leaving dozens dead and many more injured. As the conflict continues, cities like Sumy remain under constant threat, raising concerns over the future stability of the region.

ALSO READ: IDF Confirms Strike On Gaza's Nasser Hospital, Kills Senior Hamas Operative Ismail Barhoum

 

