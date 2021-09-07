China, Pakistan and Afghanistan will be the key focus of the meeting. According to sources, Doval will brief the Russian NSA with the regional security challenges

Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, is said to arrive in New Delhi to meet National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. The regional issues of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan will be the key focus of the meeting.

According to sources, Doval will brief the Russian NSA with the regional security challenges. Since the Taliban came to power, neighbouring countries are keeping a close eye on it and India is keeping a tight check on its border as infiltrations and ceasefire violations have increased.

“Russia is interested to see peaceful, united and developing Afghanistan, which poses no threat to the region. We are ready for a dialogue with the authorities, which will be proceeding from the will of people, will be following the aspirations of their people and will be working on turning Afghanistan into a normally operational, strong and flourishing country,” said Nikolai Patrushev.

Meanwhile, the Taliban is trying to quell protests in Afghanistan. A group of women who were protesting against the regime that oppresses them were beaten by Taliban members and tear gas was used by them. One of them was beaten so harshly that she fainted in the crowd.

They are also conducting door-to-door searches and hunting anyone, they discover, is opposed to their regime. They are either being killed silently or arrested by the Taliban.

Patrushev also said that it has strengthened its contact with the security councils and military services of countries neighboring Afghanistan, especially Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. The Russian NSA is a confidant of Russia President Vladimir Putin.