As per the latest news, another Russian plane crash has been reported by the Russian military. The cargo plane has crashed at the Russian air base in Syria. As per the reports, all 32 people who were on board have died in the incident. The Russian military has confirmed the news about the crash. According to the Defence Ministry, the Russian cargo plane AN-26 carrying 26 passengers and 6 crew members onboard has crashed just 500 meters away from the runway. The military blamed the crash on a technical error. The military base of Russia in Syria is located the d near Mediterranean coast.

Earlier, a passenger plane carrying 71 people onboard had crashed in Moscow within minutes of taking off. The crash had resulted in the death of all the passengers and crew members present in the plane. An investigation is on to find out the cause of the tragedy. Russia’s Investigative Committee has said that it is looking into all the possible causes that might have led to one of the worst disasters in Russia’s aviation history

The Saratov Airlines jet Antonov An-148 took off from Domodedovo airport in the capital on Sunday. The plane lost contact with air traffic control within minutes of taking off. Later, many witnesses reported that they saw a plane in flames falling from the sky. The crash was confirmed by the authorities later. The plane fell in the middle of a forest and its debris got buried under snowfall creating problems for the rescuers and medics.

