Russian President Putin Dials PM Modi, Extends ‘Full Support’ To India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Putin strongly condemned the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam while extending "full support" to India in the fight against terrorism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and strongly condemned the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam while extending “full support” to India in the fight against terrorism, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Putin stressed that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice. During the conversation, both leaders reiterated their commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

President Putin @KremlinRussia_E called PM @narendramodi and strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He conveyed deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism. He emphasised that the… — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 5, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM Modi also extended greetings to President Putin on the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and invited him for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit to be held in India later in the year.

On May 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a telephonic conversation with EAM Jaishankar, discussed the aftermath of the terrorist attack in J&K. Lavrov, in his call with Jaishankar, had called for the settlement of disagreements between New Delhi and Islamabad through political and diplomatic channels.

Following the Pahalgam attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and closes the integrated Attari Check Post. India also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a stipulated time.

The central government also cancelled visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and had ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours. The government also immediately suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals.

Amid the ongoing tensions, India also imposed an immediate ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, regardless of their import status, effectively halting bilateral trade flows, according to a notification by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.