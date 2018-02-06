Vladimir Putin as a candidate for the forthcoming presidential election. Vladimir Putin was first elected as Russian President in 2000. During his reign, the country has boomed in many ways, perhaps that's why Russians have accepted his win. This is Vladimir Putin's fourth presidential campaign.

Vladimir Putin as a candidate for the upcoming presidential election.The commission, in a live broadcast, said that Putin’s headquarters had collected 314,837 signatures in his support, more than the 300,000 thresholds needed for the registration, reports Xinhua news agency. It has checked 60,000 signatures and found that just 232 of them or 0.39% were invalid. So far, the CEC has registered only two candidates who did not have to collect signatures, as they represent parliamentary political parties, i.e. politician and entrepreneur Pavel Grudinin from the Russian Communist Party and the leader of the Russian Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky. In accordance with Russian law, the CEC has to complete the registration of the candidates by February 10, so that their names would appear on the ballots in the elections slated for March 18. This is Vladimir Putin’s fourth presidential campaign.

It is widely expected that Putin will win by a landslide, as he enjoys a much higher approval rating than his rival, which perhaps the Russians have already proved. However, looking at how the country has boomed in Putin’s region especially the Russian economy, Unemployment has declined from 13% to 5.2%. Pensions have grown over 1,000% in the same period from $20 to $221. Russia’s public debt has now slowed down to 17.4% of GDP and reserves have increased to $356. Low debt and growing reserves helped the country to live through the economic crisis of 2008 and the recession of 2014-2014, caused by a fall in oil prices and Western sanctions. While the Russian economy remains dominated by oil and gas revenues, its agriculture sector has boomed in recent years. Russian farmers produced their largest ever crop in the 2017 agricultural year, breaking the 40-year-old Soviet record, and harvesting more than 130 million tons.