Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Russian Rockets Kill 3 in Sumy as Ukraine Strikes Crimean Bridge and Russian Air Bases

At least three people were killed and many others hurt when Russian rockets struck residential buildings and a medical facility in Sumy.

Russian Rockets Kill 3 in Sumy as Ukraine Strikes Crimean Bridge and Russian Air Bases

At least three people were killed and many others hurt when Russian rockets struck residential buildings and a medical facility in Sumy.


At least three people were killed and many others injured when Russian rockets struck residential buildings and a medical facility in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported, quoting local authorities.

Civilians Hit in Sumy Attack Amid Stalled Peace Talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the assault, calling it “a completely deliberate strike on civilians.”

“One of the rockets pierced the wall of an apartment building but failed to detonate,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. “That’s all you need to know about Russia’s ‘desire’ to end this war.”

The strike came a day after direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul made little progress beyond agreeing to exchange dead and wounded troops.

Ukrainian Underwater Operation Hits Crimean Bridge

On the same day, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) announced it had damaged the Kerch Bridge linking Russia to Crimea with underwater explosives. The SBU claimed the operation, which took months to prepare, involved planting 1,100 kilograms (2,400 pounds) of explosives on the seabed, as reported by the AP.

“The bridge is now effectively in an emergency condition,” the SBU wrote on Telegram. It was the third Ukrainian attack on the structure since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. No civilian casualties were reported. Russia temporarily halted traffic across the bridge but resumed movement by 9 am.

Drone Attack on Russian Air Bases Damages 40 Warplanes

The strike followed Ukraine’s drone assault on Russian air bases over the weekend, which officials said damaged or destroyed over 40 military aircraft. Russia’s Defense Ministry acknowledged some damage but claimed to have repelled additional attacks.

Both Ukraine and Russia are under increasing international scrutiny, with U.S. President Donald Trump pressing for a ceasefire. Ukraine has accepted a U.S.-backed proposal, but Moscow has rejected it.

Medvedev Vows Continued War: ‘Retribution is Inevitable’

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, rejected the idea of peace on Ukraine’s terms.

“The Istanbul talks are not for striking a compromise peace… but for ensuring our swift victory and the complete destruction of (Ukraine’s government),” Medvedev said Tuesday, according to AP. “Retribution is inevitable.”

Peace Prospects Dim, Kyiv Eyes U.S. Support

A senior Ukrainian delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko travelled to Washington for talks on defense, sanctions and reconstruction. The group will meet members of both U.S. political parties and advisors to Trump, according to Andrii Yermak, Zelenskyy’s chief of staff.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called a three-way meeting between Putin, Zelenskyy and Trump “unlikely in the near future.”

ALSO READ: Ukraine Strikes Crimea Bridge With Underwater Explosives: Report

