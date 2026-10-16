Russian Soldier Helped Ukraine Kill 300 of His Own Troops, Then Escaped to Kyiv and Joined Anti-Putin Unit

The 26-year-old military officer from Russia revealed battle strategies, troop movements, and surveillance information to Ukraine, which helped Ukrainian forces eliminate around 300 Russian soldiers before crossing the line to join a group opposed to President Vladimir Putin’s administration, a report from The Wall Street Journal reveals.

Lt. Lev Stupnikov was able to use his position in the Russian military to assist the Ukrainian side in obtaining sensitive military intelligence. His knowledge of the communications system, surveillance drones and cameras made him a good asset for the Kyiv side.

However, the defection cost him dearly. Stupnikov lost touch with his wife, Liza, after joining the fight against Moscow. She accused her husband of betraying Russia and his country.

How A Russian Officer Helped Ukraine Strike His Own Troops

A graduate of the Budyonny Military Academy of the Signal Corps, Stupnikov became the chief signals officer of a battalion assigned to capture Vuhledar, a strategically important Ukrainian stronghold in the Donbas region. Instead of simply maintaining communications between commanders and troops, he secretly supplied Ukrainian intelligence with Russian positions and planned movements.

During one operation, Stupnikov pretended to suffer from stomach cramps to leave his fellow soldiers. Soon afterwards, Ukrainian missiles struck the coordinates he had shared, killing 68 Russian soldiers, including Colonel Gusein Musayev. Another 60 were wounded.

After the strike, a Ukrainian contact messaged him, asking, “Were there explosions? Send a photo”.

“There’s just meat,” Stupnikov replied.

Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Changed His Allegiance

Stupnikov’s opposition to the war began when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. He recalled watching videos of Russian helicopters flying over Ukrainian cities and bombs exploding, leaving him horrified by the destruction.

“They were dropping bombs on innocent civilians,” he said. “It was evil.”

He struggled to reconcile the invasion with the conduct of fellow soldiers who continued their lives despite the war. At home, he watched videos featuring Russian opposition figures and interviews with Ukrainian-held Russian prisoners of war alongside his wife.

“I couldn’t show my emotions,” he recalled. “But inside, I was on fire.”

How His Mother Helped Him Connect With Ukrainian Intelligence

Stupnikov’s mother, Tatiana Yantsen, also opposed Putin and had participated in protests against his rule. In February 2024, she contacted Dmytro Karpenko, a computer programmer who worked closely with Ukrainian military intelligence and operated a network of Russian informants through encrypted platforms.

Karpenko had reportedly offered Russian servicemen 250,000 rubles, around $2,700, in October 2023 in exchange for information that could support Ukraine’s war effort. The network eventually helped coordinate Stupnikov’s escape, with encrypted communications used to plan a route through the dangerous frontline.

The Night He Escaped Russia And Joined An Anti-Putin Unit

In July 2024, Stupnikov slipped away from his Russian unit at night and moved towards Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian operators tracked his movements through a live video feed from an underground bunker. After around 40 minutes, he approached a tree line occupied by soldiers from Ukraine’s 72nd Brigade.

Suspicious of the man in a Russian uniform, the soldiers pointed their rifles at him and demanded, “What’s the passcode?”

Stupnikov responded with the pre-arranged phrase, “peanut shop”, and was taken into Ukrainian custody.

He later joined the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), a unit made up of ethnic Russians fighting against Putin’s government, where he serves as a communications specialist.

Despite his defection, Stupnikov maintains that he did not betray his military oath. Instead, he argues that Putin’s invasion violated the principles he had pledged to defend.

“Did I betray my oath? I pledged to defend freedom, independence, and the constitutional order,” he said. “But Putin destroyed all three.”