LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Russian Soldier Helped Ukraine Kill 300 of His Own Troops, Then Escaped to Kyiv and Joined Anti-Putin Unit

Russian Soldier Helped Ukraine Kill 300 of His Own Troops, Then Escaped to Kyiv and Joined Anti-Putin Unit

A 26-year-old Russian officer reportedly passed sensitive battle plans to Ukraine, helping its forces kill more than 300 Russian soldiers before he escaped across the frontline and joined an anti-Putin military unit.

Russian soldier helped Ukraine to kill his own 300 soldiers (Photo: x.com/ddfmarketing1/)
Russian soldier helped Ukraine to kill his own 300 soldiers (Photo: x.com/ddfmarketing1/)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 20:59 IST

The 26-year-old military officer from Russia revealed battle strategies, troop movements, and surveillance information to Ukraine, which helped Ukrainian forces eliminate around 300 Russian soldiers before crossing the line to join a group opposed to President Vladimir Putin’s administration, a report from The Wall Street Journal reveals.

Lt. Lev Stupnikov was able to use his position in the Russian military to assist the Ukrainian side in obtaining sensitive military intelligence. His knowledge of the communications system, surveillance drones and cameras made him a good asset for the Kyiv side.

You Might Be Interested In

However, the defection cost him dearly. Stupnikov lost touch with his wife, Liza, after joining the fight against Moscow. She accused her husband of betraying Russia and his country.

How A Russian Officer Helped Ukraine Strike His Own Troops

A graduate of the Budyonny Military Academy of the Signal Corps, Stupnikov became the chief signals officer of a battalion assigned to capture Vuhledar, a strategically important Ukrainian stronghold in the Donbas region. Instead of simply maintaining communications between commanders and troops, he secretly supplied Ukrainian intelligence with Russian positions and planned movements.

During one operation, Stupnikov pretended to suffer from stomach cramps to leave his fellow soldiers. Soon afterwards, Ukrainian missiles struck the coordinates he had shared, killing 68 Russian soldiers, including Colonel Gusein Musayev. Another 60 were wounded.

After the strike, a Ukrainian contact messaged him, asking, “Were there explosions? Send a photo”.

“There’s just meat,” Stupnikov replied.

Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Changed His Allegiance

Stupnikov’s opposition to the war began when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. He recalled watching videos of Russian helicopters flying over Ukrainian cities and bombs exploding, leaving him horrified by the destruction.

“They were dropping bombs on innocent civilians,” he said. “It was evil.”

He struggled to reconcile the invasion with the conduct of fellow soldiers who continued their lives despite the war. At home, he watched videos featuring Russian opposition figures and interviews with Ukrainian-held Russian prisoners of war alongside his wife.

“I couldn’t show my emotions,” he recalled. “But inside, I was on fire.”

How His Mother Helped Him Connect With Ukrainian Intelligence

Stupnikov’s mother, Tatiana Yantsen, also opposed Putin and had participated in protests against his rule. In February 2024, she contacted Dmytro Karpenko, a computer programmer who worked closely with Ukrainian military intelligence and operated a network of Russian informants through encrypted platforms.

Karpenko had reportedly offered Russian servicemen 250,000 rubles, around $2,700, in October 2023 in exchange for information that could support Ukraine’s war effort. The network eventually helped coordinate Stupnikov’s escape, with encrypted communications used to plan a route through the dangerous frontline.

The Night He Escaped Russia And Joined An Anti-Putin Unit

In July 2024, Stupnikov slipped away from his Russian unit at night and moved towards Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian operators tracked his movements through a live video feed from an underground bunker. After around 40 minutes, he approached a tree line occupied by soldiers from Ukraine’s 72nd Brigade.

Suspicious of the man in a Russian uniform, the soldiers pointed their rifles at him and demanded, “What’s the passcode?”

Stupnikov responded with the pre-arranged phrase, “peanut shop”, and was taken into Ukrainian custody.

He later joined the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), a unit made up of ethnic Russians fighting against Putin’s government, where he serves as a communications specialist.

Despite his defection, Stupnikov maintains that he did not betray his military oath. Instead, he argues that Putin’s invasion violated the principles he had pledged to defend.

“Did I betray my oath? I pledged to defend freedom, independence, and the constitutional order,” he said. “But Putin destroyed all three.”

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Russian Soldier Helped Ukraine Kill 300 of His Own Troops, Then Escaped to Kyiv and Joined Anti-Putin Unit

RELATED News

Who Is Mahrah Al Nahyan? UAE Royal Found Unconscious on London Street After Alleged Cocaine Binge, Toddler Beside Her

19-Year-Old Man Attempts Mass Shooting At Hindu Temple In United States; Rifle Malfunction Foils Attack

Robot ‘Gropes’ 16-Year-Old Girl From Behind In Germany, Touches Buttocks, Makes Inappropriate Actions Against Her; Police Seize Device

Attack Hindu Temple To Make It a ‘Special Day’; 19-year-old Arrested After Gun Jams As He Wanted To Kill ‘Indian People’ – Full Details

3 Indians, Including Two Women, Die in Germany Fire; 41-Year-Old Resident Arrested on Murder Suspicion as Police Probe Arson

LATEST NEWS

IND vs NZ ODI Series: Ravindra Jadeja Dropped, Jasprit Bumrah Rested as BCCI Announces Multiple Squads for New Zealand ODIs | Check Full Squad

Russian Soldier Helped Ukraine Kill 300 of His Own Troops, Then Escaped to Kyiv and Joined Anti-Putin Unit

WATCH VIDEO: Morne Morkel Breaks Silence on Arshdeep Singh Availability in Bengaluru, ‘No One is Ruled Out’ | IND vs WI 5th T20I

Drunk Driver Rams Into Multiple Vehicles on MIT College Road, Woman Seriously Injured; Police Await Medical Test Report

Will 15-Year-Old Kid Play in IND vs WI 5th T20I? Here’s What We Know Ahead of India vs West Indies Clash in Bengaluru

Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch WCL 2026 2nd Semi-Final?

Beyond AI: IndusGuru data shows what technology skills Indian companies are hiring for

India’s Official Oscar Entry Gondhal Gets Pan-India Release Date; Marathi Thriller To Arrive In 6 Languages

Rahul Gandhi-Asim Munir Image Row: Why Karnataka High Court Quashed FIR Against BJP’s Amit Malviya

NIF Global Presents GENNEXT: Three Bold Visions at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

Russian Soldier Helped Ukraine Kill 300 of His Own Troops, Then Escaped to Kyiv and Joined Anti-Putin Unit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Russian Soldier Helped Ukraine Kill 300 of His Own Troops, Then Escaped to Kyiv and Joined Anti-Putin Unit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Russian Soldier Helped Ukraine Kill 300 of His Own Troops, Then Escaped to Kyiv and Joined Anti-Putin Unit
Russian Soldier Helped Ukraine Kill 300 of His Own Troops, Then Escaped to Kyiv and Joined Anti-Putin Unit
Russian Soldier Helped Ukraine Kill 300 of His Own Troops, Then Escaped to Kyiv and Joined Anti-Putin Unit
Russian Soldier Helped Ukraine Kill 300 of His Own Troops, Then Escaped to Kyiv and Joined Anti-Putin Unit
Russian Soldier Helped Ukraine Kill 300 of His Own Troops, Then Escaped to Kyiv and Joined Anti-Putin Unit

QUICK LINKS