Russian Strikes In Kharkiv Kill Three, Injure 31 In Apartment Attack

In a recent wave of attacks, Russian forces struck an apartment block in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, resulting in at least three fatalities and injuring 31 others, according to local officials.

In a recent wave of attacks, Russian forces struck an apartment block in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, resulting in at least three fatalities and injuring 31 others, according to local officials. The strikes, which occurred on Tuesday, targeted high-rise residential buildings and other civilian sites using guided glide bombs.

Targeting Civilian Infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attacks, highlighting that “the targets for Russian bombs are a residential building, a bakery, a stadium… that is, the ordinary life of ordinary people.” This statement came as he addressed the UN General Assembly, advocating for increased military assistance for Ukraine.

Following the strikes, Zelensky shared images of the damaged residential tower, which displayed a significant hole in its facade. He urged international allies to “stop the terror,” emphasizing the urgent need for security to ensure a stable future for Ukraine.

READ MORE: US $123 Million Grant To Chips Maker Polar Semiconductor

Historical Context of Attacks

Mayor Ihor Terekov of Kharkiv noted that the apartment block had previously been damaged during the early days of the conflict but had recently undergone repairs. “It was almost repaired, all the windows were put in, insulated, and prepared for the heating season,” he stated, lamenting the renewed assault.

Increase in Glide Bomb Usage

Russian forces have recently intensified their use of glide bombs—Soviet-era munitions equipped with wings and satellite navigation. These bombs are relatively inexpensive yet destructive, contributing to Russia’s ongoing military objectives in Ukraine. Analysts have reported their use in multiple locations, including Kharkiv and, more recently, Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian officials noted that seven airstrikes involving KAB glide bombs were conducted, impacting 13 residential buildings and two educational facilities. This series of strikes resulted in injuries to at least 21 civilians. Additionally, a separate attack in Zaporizhzhia on Monday night resulted in one death and several injuries, including two children.

Ongoing Military Developments

As the conflict continues, Russian forces are reportedly making significant advances in eastern Ukraine, particularly around the town of Vuhledar, a coal-mining area in the Donetsk region. Military bloggers have indicated that Russian troops are nearing the outskirts of the town, which has been a focal point of their efforts since the full-scale invasion began.

The Institute for the Study of War has reported that Ukrainian forces have also seen advancements in other regions, such as Hlyboke, Kupyansk, and Pokrovsk, suggesting ongoing fluidity in the conflict.

The situation remains critical as both sides navigate the complexities of warfare in the region, with civilian casualties underscoring the humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflict.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Joe Biden delivers final UN speech as US president