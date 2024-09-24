Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

Russian Strikes In Kharkiv Kill Three, Injure 31 In Apartment Attack

In a recent wave of attacks, Russian forces struck an apartment block in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, resulting in at least three fatalities and injuring 31 others, according to local officials.

Russian Strikes In Kharkiv Kill Three, Injure 31 In Apartment Attack

In a recent wave of attacks, Russian forces struck an apartment block in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, resulting in at least three fatalities and injuring 31 others, according to local officials. The strikes, which occurred on Tuesday, targeted high-rise residential buildings and other civilian sites using guided glide bombs.

Targeting Civilian Infrastructure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attacks, highlighting that “the targets for Russian bombs are a residential building, a bakery, a stadium… that is, the ordinary life of ordinary people.” This statement came as he addressed the UN General Assembly, advocating for increased military assistance for Ukraine.

Following the strikes, Zelensky shared images of the damaged residential tower, which displayed a significant hole in its facade. He urged international allies to “stop the terror,” emphasizing the urgent need for security to ensure a stable future for Ukraine.

READ MORE: US $123 Million Grant To Chips Maker Polar Semiconductor

Historical Context of Attacks

Mayor Ihor Terekov of Kharkiv noted that the apartment block had previously been damaged during the early days of the conflict but had recently undergone repairs. “It was almost repaired, all the windows were put in, insulated, and prepared for the heating season,” he stated, lamenting the renewed assault.

Increase in Glide Bomb Usage

Russian forces have recently intensified their use of glide bombs—Soviet-era munitions equipped with wings and satellite navigation. These bombs are relatively inexpensive yet destructive, contributing to Russia’s ongoing military objectives in Ukraine. Analysts have reported their use in multiple locations, including Kharkiv and, more recently, Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian officials noted that seven airstrikes involving KAB glide bombs were conducted, impacting 13 residential buildings and two educational facilities. This series of strikes resulted in injuries to at least 21 civilians. Additionally, a separate attack in Zaporizhzhia on Monday night resulted in one death and several injuries, including two children.

Ongoing Military Developments

As the conflict continues, Russian forces are reportedly making significant advances in eastern Ukraine, particularly around the town of Vuhledar, a coal-mining area in the Donetsk region. Military bloggers have indicated that Russian troops are nearing the outskirts of the town, which has been a focal point of their efforts since the full-scale invasion began.

The Institute for the Study of War has reported that Ukrainian forces have also seen advancements in other regions, such as Hlyboke, Kupyansk, and Pokrovsk, suggesting ongoing fluidity in the conflict.

The situation remains critical as both sides navigate the complexities of warfare in the region, with civilian casualties underscoring the humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflict.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Joe Biden delivers final UN speech as US president

 

 

Filed under

Apartment Attack kharkiv russian strikes

Also Read

30-Year-Old Arrested In Delhi For Filming Woman Tenant With Hidden Cameras

30-Year-Old Arrested In Delhi For Filming Woman Tenant With Hidden Cameras

Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Calls Nationwide Sit-In Over High Electricity Bills

Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Calls Nationwide Sit-In Over High Electricity Bills

US $123 Million Grant To Chips Maker Polar Semiconductor

US $123 Million Grant To Chips Maker Polar Semiconductor

Zelenskyy: Very Good Meeting With PM Modi During New York Talks

Zelenskyy: Very Good Meeting With PM Modi During New York Talks

Kangana Ranaut Sparks Outrage Over Calls For Reinstatement Of Farm Laws

Kangana Ranaut Sparks Outrage Over Calls For Reinstatement Of Farm Laws

Entertainment

Laapataa Ladies Star Pratibha Ranta Spills The Beans On Getting Inspired By Fellow Himachali Kangana Ranaut | NewsX Exclusive

Laapataa Ladies Star Pratibha Ranta Spills The Beans On Getting Inspired By Fellow Himachali Kangana

After Laapataa Ladies, Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Gets Submitted To Oscars 2025

After Laapataa Ladies, Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Gets Submitted To Oscars 2025

Kyle Chandler Might Star In DC Comic’s Lanterns Based On Green Lantern

Kyle Chandler Might Star In DC Comic’s Lanterns Based On Green Lantern

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over Sexual Assault

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Lifestyle

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox