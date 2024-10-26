Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Russian Strikes On Kyiv, Central Ukraine Kill 2 Teenagers, Injure Many

A drone attack in Kyiv killed a 15-year-old girl when it struck a 25-story apartment building during an overnight assault, according to local officials.

Russian Strikes On Kyiv, Central Ukraine Kill 2 Teenagers, Injure Many

Russian drone strikes on Kyiv and central Ukraine have resulted in the deaths of two teenagers and injuries to many others. A drone attack in Kyiv killed a 15-year-old girl when it struck a 25-story apartment building during an overnight assault, according to local officials. Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that five other people were injured, and around 100 residents were evacuated after the attack, which caused significant damage to the upper floors of the building.

Kyiv’s military administration chief, Serhii Popko, stated that Russian forces bombarded the city for over seven hours, with air raid sirens sounding throughout the night. Ukrainian air defenses managed to shoot down nearly a dozen drones.

Meanwhile, a Russian missile struck a residential area in the central city of Dnipro, killing a 14-year-old and two adult women. Regional governor Serhii Lysak reported that at least 20 people were injured, including an eight-year-old and several teenagers. The missile attack also damaged thirteen apartment buildings, private homes, and a medical facility.

MUST READ: Joe Biden Apologizes To ‘Indians’ For Historic Boarding School Abuses ‘Sin On Our Soul’

Filed under

drone Kyiv russia ukraine
Advertisement

Also Read

Roadkill And Disease Threaten Wildlife At IIT Madras

Roadkill And Disease Threaten Wildlife At IIT Madras

 Glenn Phillips Reflects On Historic Series Victory Against India

 Glenn Phillips Reflects On Historic Series Victory Against India

Pakistan: Suicide Bomb Attack In North Waziristan, 4 Police Personnel Killed

Pakistan: Suicide Bomb Attack In North Waziristan, 4 Police Personnel Killed

Yes Bank Q2FY25 Results: Net Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 533 Cr

Yes Bank Q2FY25 Results: Net Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 533 Cr

India’s Reign In Test Cricket Falters As They Suffer Their First Home Series Loss In 4,331 days

India’s Reign In Test Cricket Falters As They Suffer Their First Home Series Loss In...

Entertainment

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

Spider-Man 4 Release Date Confirmed for July 2026: What We Know So Far

Spider-Man 4 Release Date Confirmed for July 2026: What We Know So Far

Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58, Cause Of Death Revealled

DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58, Cause Of Death Revealled

Phil Lesh Dies: Top Five Songs Of Grateful Dead Bassist

Phil Lesh Dies: Top Five Songs Of Grateful Dead Bassist

Advertisement

Lifestyle

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox