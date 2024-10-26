Russian Strikes On Kyiv, Central Ukraine Kill 2 Teenagers, Injure Many

A drone attack in Kyiv killed a 15-year-old girl when it struck a 25-story apartment building during an overnight assault, according to local officials.

Russian drone strikes on Kyiv and central Ukraine have resulted in the deaths of two teenagers and injuries to many others. A drone attack in Kyiv killed a 15-year-old girl when it struck a 25-story apartment building during an overnight assault, according to local officials. Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that five other people were injured, and around 100 residents were evacuated after the attack, which caused significant damage to the upper floors of the building.

Kyiv’s military administration chief, Serhii Popko, stated that Russian forces bombarded the city for over seven hours, with air raid sirens sounding throughout the night. Ukrainian air defenses managed to shoot down nearly a dozen drones.

Meanwhile, a Russian missile struck a residential area in the central city of Dnipro, killing a 14-year-old and two adult women. Regional governor Serhii Lysak reported that at least 20 people were injured, including an eight-year-old and several teenagers. The missile attack also damaged thirteen apartment buildings, private homes, and a medical facility.

