Russian Teacher Caught Watching Porn In Classroom, Investigation Launched

A Russian teacher was caught watching pornography during a class, exposing students to explicit content. An investigation has been launched, but no action has been taken yet.

A shocking incident at a school in the oil-rich Bashkortostan region has sparked outrage after a 62-year-old physics teacher was caught watching pornography in the middle of a class. The explicit content, played on the teacher’s laptop, was accidentally projected onto the main classroom screen, exposing a group of 13- and 14-year-old students to the material.

According to reports, some students recorded the incident on their mobile phones, while others tried to ignore it. The video footage quickly spread online, causing widespread anger among parents, who have demanded strict action against the teacher.

The teacher, identified as Razif Nurgaliev, has been working at the school in Tashkinovo village, near Neftekamsk city, for nearly 40 years. Despite mounting pressure, the school administration has not yet suspended him.

School Denies Suspension, Investigation Underway

Rudania Burkhanova, the head of the school, confirmed that an internal investigation has begun but dismissed reports that Nurgaliev had been suspended.

“We are working to determine how this happened. I have spoken to the students and their parents, but I need to hear the teacher’s side before making a decision,” Burkhanova told Russian media outlet Pod’em.

She further stated, “There were no previous complaints against him in his 40 years at the school. His lessons have already ended for today, and tomorrow is a holiday, so suspension is not necessary at the moment.”

Despite reassurances from the administration, concerned parents and local residents are demanding swift action. Many are questioning the lack of immediate disciplinary measures, given the seriousness of the allegations.

As the investigation continues, the incident has reignited debates over teacher accountability, classroom monitoring, and digital safety in schools across Russia.

