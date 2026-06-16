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Home > World News > Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber Plane Crashes During Training Flight, Thick Black Smoke Erupts | Watch Video

Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber Plane Crashes During Training Flight, Thick Black Smoke Erupts | Watch Video

A Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed during a training flight in Siberia's Irkutsk region, with all four crew members ejecting safely. Preliminary reports suggest engine failure may have caused the accident.

Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber Plane Crashes During Training Flight. Photo: X
Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber Plane Crashes During Training Flight. Photo: X

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-16 13:00 IST

A Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed during a training mission in Siberia in the Irkutsk region. People present at the scene say there was a dramatic moment when thick black smoke rose from the crash site and climbed into the air. Some videos that are now circulating online seem to show the plane going into the ground before the impact. Still the actual authenticity of those clips hasn’t been independently checked.  Russian officials say all four crew members ejected safely, though they received some minor injuries. At the same time an investigation has been opened, and early indications point toward an engine failure may have caused the accident. 

Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber Plane Crashes

The Tu-22, which can carry hypersonic “Kinzhal” missiles and is code-named “Backfire” by NATO, is a Soviet-era supersonic bomber that Russia has since used for combat missions in Syria and Ukraine.

Unverified footage of the crash on social media showed a plane nose-diving into a thickly wooded area not far from the banks of the Angara river, producing a huge column of smoke.

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“The crew ejected. There is no threat to the pilots’ lives or health,” the Interfax news agency cited the Defence Ministry as saying. “There is no damage on the ground. The aircraft was flying without a combat load.”

What Caused the Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber Crash? 

Irkutsk’s governor, Igor Kobzev, said in a statement that the plane had crashed near the village of Kamenka. Fire crews were working to extinguish a blaze at the site, and all four crew members had been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Kobzev said preliminary information indicated engine failure as the likely cause of the crash.

The Tu22M3, a modernised version of the original Tu-22 plane, can deliver Kh-22 (AS-4 Kitchen) air-launched cruise missiles as well as the air-launched hypersonic Kinzhal “Dagger” missiles, according to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

Inputs from Reuters 

Also Read: Indonesia Earthquake: 6.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Sulawesi | What We Know About Tsunami Threat 

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Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber Plane Crashes During Training Flight, Thick Black Smoke Erupts | Watch Video
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Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber Plane Crashes During Training Flight, Thick Black Smoke Erupts | Watch Video
Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber Plane Crashes During Training Flight, Thick Black Smoke Erupts | Watch Video
Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber Plane Crashes During Training Flight, Thick Black Smoke Erupts | Watch Video
Russian Tu-22M3 Bomber Plane Crashes During Training Flight, Thick Black Smoke Erupts | Watch Video

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