Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Russian Tycoon With Estimated Net Worth of $2.7 Billion Remanded in Custody on Fraud Charges

Russian Tycoon With Estimated Net Worth of $2.7 Billion Remanded in Custody on Fraud Charges

Billionaire Vadim Moshkovich was remanded in custody for two months by a Moscow court after being detained on suspicion of large-scale fraud.

Russian billionaire Vadim Moshkovich was remanded in custody for two months by a Moscow court on Thursday after being detained on suspicion of large-scale fraud, marking the highest-profile arrest of a major businessman in Russia in recent years, Reuters reported.

Moshkovich, who has an estimated net worth of $2.7 billion according to Forbes, appeared handcuffed in a glass cage at Moscow’s Meshchansky court, holding a copy of David Eagleman’s book The Brain, the report said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Moshkovich, the founder of the agricultural holding company Rusagro, faces charges of large-scale fraud, the report further said, citing court documents, adding he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Moshkovich pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his legal team had requested house arrest or bail, but the court dismissed their appeals, sending him instead to a pre-trial detention centre.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the report, Moshkovich began his entrepreneurial journey by selling computers and later built one of Russia’s largest agricultural empires with Rusagro, a company specialising in farming, meat production, and food processing.

The exact reasons behind the arrest remain unclear, but media reports suggest that Moshkovich had been involved in a prolonged legal dispute with the founders of a major vegetable oil and fats supplier, whose assets were acquired by Rusagro in 2018. Additionally, in 2024, Moshkovich’s company reportedly moved its domicile from Cyprus to Russia, following a legal decision in a case brought against Rusagro’s Cyprus-based parent company by the Agriculture Ministry.

Rusagro confirmed Wednesday that several of its offices had been searched in connection with the investigation. The company, however, assured the public that its activities were not directly related to the operation and that all business functions were proceeding normally.

In 2024, a group of lawmakers in Russia petitioned the Justice Ministry to designate Moshkovich as a “foreign agent” on account of his company’s prior Cyprus registration, which had raised concerns about Moshkovich’s potential ties to foreign interests.

Filed under

Rusagro Russian billionaire Vadim Moshkovich

Kavya Maran is rapidly em

Who Is Kavya Maran? Meet The Owner Of IPL 2025’s Most Destructive Team, SRH
Salman Rushdie's New Book

Salman Rushdie’s Upcoming Book ‘The Eleventh Hour’ Will Explore Life’s Final Moments, Here’s When It...
Israel's parliament has a

Israel’s Parliament OKs Key Part of Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul, Sparking Outrage
Samajwadi Party (SP) pres

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP ‘They Love Foul Smell, We like Fragrance’: UP Govt Hits Back
Salman Khan and Kangana R

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana...
Billionaire Vadim Moshkov

Russian Tycoon With Estimated Net Worth of $2.7 Billion Remanded in Custody on Fraud Charges
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Kavya Maran? Meet The Owner Of IPL 2025’s Most Destructive Team, SRH

Who Is Kavya Maran? Meet The Owner Of IPL 2025’s Most Destructive Team, SRH

Salman Rushdie’s Upcoming Book ‘The Eleventh Hour’ Will Explore Life’s Final Moments, Here’s When It Will Hit The Book Shelves

Salman Rushdie’s Upcoming Book ‘The Eleventh Hour’ Will Explore Life’s Final Moments, Here’s When It...

Israel’s Parliament OKs Key Part of Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul, Sparking Outrage

Israel’s Parliament OKs Key Part of Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul, Sparking Outrage

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP ‘They Love Foul Smell, We like Fragrance’: UP Govt Hits Back

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP ‘They Love Foul Smell, We like Fragrance’: UP Govt Hits Back

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Debate

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana...

Entertainment

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Nepotism Debate

I Would Have Been Farming, Says Salman Khan While Taking A Playful Dig At Kangana

Jitni Umar Likhi Hai: Salman Khan Gets Real About Death Threats From The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Jitni Umar Likhi Hai: Salman Khan Gets Real About Death Threats From The Lawrence Bishnoi

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime Debate Cannot Be Ignored

Internet Just Got Obsessed Over Open AI’s Viral Studio Ghibli Images But AI vs Anime

Fake News, Says Prabhas’ Team After Rumours Of Actor Getting Married To A Businessman’s Daughter Go Viral

Fake News, Says Prabhas’ Team After Rumours Of Actor Getting Married To A Businessman’s Daughter

L2: Empuraan OTT Release – Where Will Mohanlal And Prithviraj’s Film Stream After Theatrical Run?

L2: Empuraan OTT Release – Where Will Mohanlal And Prithviraj’s Film Stream After Theatrical Run?

Lifestyle

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?